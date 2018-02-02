अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP releases list of 45 candidates ahead of Meghalaya assembly election

मेघालय विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की 45 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 03:53 PM IST
BJP releases list of 45 candidates ahead of Meghalaya assembly election
मेघालय विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने अपने 45 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट शुक्रवार को जारी कर दी। मेघालय में 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 27 फरवरी को मतदान होगा और 3 मार्च को नतीजे घोषित किए जाएंगे।
आपको बता दें, वर्तमान में यहां पिछले दो बार से कांग्रेस की सरकार है। साल 2013 के चुनावों में यहां बीजेपी का खाता भी नहीं खुला था। उस चुनाव में 13 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की थी। कांग्रेस ने मेघालय की 60 सीटों में से 57 के लिए और त्रिपुरा की 60 में से 55 सीटों के लिए अपने कैंडिडेट की लिस्ट जारी की है। इसमें मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री मुकुल संगमा दो सीटों से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

इससे पहले भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह पहले ही मेघालय का दौरा कर चुके हैं। एक के बाद कई राज्यों को अपनी रणनीति से जीतने वाले शाह इस बार नॉर्थ ईस्ट में पार्टी की पकड़ को मजबूत करने की फिराक में हैं।

