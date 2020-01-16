राम माधव बोले- हिटलर और मुसोलिनी लोकतंत्र से ही पैदा हुए थे

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav in Delhi:...Hitler & Mussolini were products of democracy. From then to today, there are liberal democracies in the world. Democracies mature over time. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/LIlVA2RhtZ— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने राहुल गांधी को सीएए पर 10 वाक्य बोलने की चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता को इसके बारे में बहुत कम जानकारी है और वह देश को गुमराह कर रहे हैं।
17 जनवरी 2020