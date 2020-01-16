शहर चुनें

राम माधव बोले- हिटलर और मुसोलिनी लोकतंत्र से ही पैदा हुए थे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 04:50 PM IST
भाजपा महासचिव राम माधव
भाजपा महासचिव राम माधव - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा महासचिव राम माधव गुरुवार को दिल्ली में चल रहे रायसीना डायलॉग में शामिल हुए। जब उनसे सवाल किया गया कि क्या भारत में लोकतंत्र प्रगति कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि आपका सवाल करना ही साबित करता है कि भारत में लोकतंत्र जीवंत बना हुआ है। इसका एक अपना रूप है जो खुद ही रास्ता बनाता है।
उन्हेंने आगे कहा कि हिटलर और मुसोलिनी लोकतंत्र से ही पैदा हुए थे। तब से लेकर आज तक दुनिया में उदार लोकतंत्र कायम है। समय के साथ-साथ लोकतंत्र में परिपक्वता आती रहती है।
 
 

 

ram madhav raisina dialogue hitler mussolini bjp general secretary democracy
