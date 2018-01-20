Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Bihar on alert after after bomb found life threat to Dalai Lama

बौद्धों के पवित्र स्थल महाबोधि मंदिर को दहलाने की साजिश, निशाने पर थे दलाईलामा

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 08:59 PM IST
Bihar on alert after after bomb found life threat to Dalai Lama
आध्यात्मिक गुरु दलाई लामा - फोटो : PTI
तीन साल बाद एक बार फिर बौद्धों के पवित्र स्थल महाबोधि मंदिर को दहलाने की साजिश के खुलासे से पूरे बिहार में हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। 

पटना समेत सभी महत्वपूर्ण जगहों पर तलाशी अभियान तेज कर दिया गया है। इधर, एनआईए की टीम देर शाम बोध गया पहुंची। स्पेशल ब्रांच ने भी जांच का काम शुरू कर दिया है। शुरुआती तौर पर इस घटना के पीछे मुजाहिद्दीन पर शक जताया जा रहा है। 

बोधगया पहुंची एफएसएल की टीम और कोबरा बटालियन ने भी मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। एहतियातन के तौर पर विस्फोटक को फल्गु नदी में रखा गया है। जांच के बाद इसे निष्क्रिय किया जाएगा। गया पुलिस के अनुसार स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना के बाद बरामद हुए दो केन बम में सेंसर लगे हुए हैं और इसमें अमोनियम नाइट्रेट का इस्तेमाल हुआ है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि शुक्रवार की शाम अंतरराष्ट्रीय बौद्ध धर्म स्थल बोधगया में धार्मिक गुरु दलाईलामा के धार्मिक प्रवचन कार्यक्रम स्थल के पास ही गेट नंबर चार के करीब दो केन बम बरामद हुए थे। इसके पूर्व दलाईलामा के रसोई स्थल के पास भी शाम को जेनरेटर में विस्फोट हुआ था। इसके बाद कुछ समय के लिए अफरा-तफरी मच गई  थी। इसी बीच स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को गेट नंबर चार के पास बम जैसी वस्तु के होने की जानकारी दी। 

पुलिस ने तलाशी के दौरान दो केन बम बरामद किए, जिनमें सेंसर लगे हुए मिले। माना जा रहा है कि गेट से जैसे ही दलाईलामा का काफिला गुजरता सेंसर के माध्यम से बड़ा धमाका होता। स्थानीय लोगों की सजगता और पुलिस की सक्रियता से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया।
dalai lama bihar bomb

