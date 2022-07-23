Balochistan Issue: बलूच कार्यकर्ता कादरी का दावा- बलूचिस्तान में चल रहा गृहयुद्ध, भारत से की मदद की अपील

China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a death sentence for Balochistan. It's not an economic project, but a military one. No country has the right to sell Baloch ports. They're displacing us from our ancestral lands to build Chinese&Pakistani settlements: Naela Quadri Baloch pic.twitter.com/ig7TB9k825— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022
