Assam: भाजपा डराकर वोट लेना चाहती है इसलिए बढ़े मुस्लिमों व मदरसे पर हमले, मौलाना अजमल का आरोप

असम के प्रमुख राजनीतिक दल एआईयूडीएफ (AIUDF) के अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा सदस्य मौलाना बदरुद्दीन अजमल ने असम सरकार व भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है। अजमल ने कहा कि मुस्लिमों व मदरसों पर हमले इसलिए बढ़ गए हैं, क्योंकि भाजपा 2024 के चुनाव में उन्हें डरा कर वोट लेना चाहती है और सत्ता में बनी रहना चाहती है।

Assam | Attacks on Muslims, Madrasas have increased ahead of 2024 elections... BJP needs Muslims votes to retain power in 2024. Their attacks on Muslims are increasing, so scared Muslims would vote for them: Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF President pic.twitter.com/nk5ezuMONl