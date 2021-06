झटका : असम में कांग्रेस विधायक रूपज्योति कुर्मी भाजपा में होंगे शामिल, बोले- राहुल गांधी जबतक रहेंगे पार्टी आगे नहीं बढ़ेगी

Congress isn't listening to its young leaders. That's why its situation is worsening in all states. I'll meet Assembly Speaker & tender my resignation....Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership, if he's at the helm party won't move forward: Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

I'm leaving Congress as High Command in Delhi & Guwahati leaders give priority to elderly leaders only. We'd told them Congress has good chance of coming to power this time & we shouldn't forge alliance with AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was: Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi pic.twitter.com/kknIWOHUzM