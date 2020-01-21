शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Around 200 Kutcha houses were demolished in Kariyammana Agrahara area of Bengaluru, Karnataka

बांग्लादेशी बताकर प्रशासन ने 200 कच्चे मकानों पर चलाया बुलडोजर, प्रभावित बोले- हम गरीब हैं अवैध नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 07:05 PM IST
200 कच्चे मकानों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया।
200 कच्चे मकानों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
करियाम्मना अग्रहरा क्षेत्र में 18 जनवरी को लगभग 200 कच्चे मकानों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। इसके बारे में कहा गया कि यहां अवैध बांग्लादेशी रह रहे हैं। इलाके में बिजली और पानी की आपूर्ति भी बंद कर दी गई है।
विज्ञापन
वहीं, दूसरी तरफ यहां रहने वाले मोहम्मद जहांगीर हुसैन का कहना है कि मैं त्रिपुरा का रहने वाला हूं। मकान गिराने से पहले हमें नोटिस भी नहीं दिया गया था। हम बांग्लादेशी नहीं हैं। हम गरीब लोग हैं, हम पक्के मकानों में किराए पर नहीं रह सकते, इसलिए हम यहां रहते हैं। मेरे पास सभी कानूनी दस्तावेज हैं।



 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

कैंसर के वक्त ताहिरा की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
tahira kashyap
ताहिरा कश्यप
Bollywood

कैंसर के वक्त ताहिरा की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

21 जनवरी 2020

राशिद अहमद
Varanasi

वाराणसी: भारतीय सेना की गुप्त जानकारियां आईएसआई को देने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

21 जनवरी 2020

bajrangi
Religion

भगवान हनुमान के 10 विशेष मंदिर, जहां भक्तों की रहती है आस्था और पूरी होती है हर मनोकामना

21 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

sidharth shukla, shehnaz gill
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

पाक पीएम इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा से पाक में खलबली, इमरान की गुहार- आते जाते यहां भी जरूर आएं

21 जनवरी 2020

Gaurav Chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

21 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
demolished illegal bangladeshis
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बोले शाह- जिसको विरोध करना है करे, सीएए वापस नहीं होने वाला है

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

NZvIND: चोटिल धवन की जगह ले सकते हैं ये चार खिलाड़ी, न्यूजीलैंड दौरे में मिलेगा मौका!

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Siddharth Shukla and Asim Raiz
Television

सिद्धार्थ-आसिम के झगड़े के बाद 'बिग बॉस' ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, फिनाले पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

21 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम के साथ झगड़े से तंग आकर सिद्धार्थ ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, छोड़ सकते हैं शो!

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन चोटिल
Cricket News

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, शिखर धवन न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज से बाहर

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Alia Bhatt Mother Soni Razdan, Afzal Guru
Bollywood

अफजल गुरु की फांसी पर आलिया की मां सोनी राजदान ने उठाया सवाल, कहा- 'बलि का बकरा क्यों बनाया'

21 जनवरी 2020

sidharth shukla, shehnaz gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Gaurav Chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

21 जनवरी 2020

मृतका
Rajasthan

फेसबुक पर 6 हजार फॉलोअर, मोबाइल पर बिजी रहती थी पत्नी, पति ने मार डाला

21 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

200 करोड़ क्लब के करीब पहुंची अजय की तानाजी, जानें दीपिका की छपाक का भी कलेक्शन

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Subhash Copra and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Delhi Pradesh Congress Rally
India News

कानों देखी: जब दिल्ली में चुनाव लड़ने के नाम पर सोनिया गांधी के सामने बगलें झांकने लगे थे नेता

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस का हाल उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार जैसा हो गया है। पार्टी को न तो ढंग के प्रत्याशी मिल पाए, न चेहरा और न ही विधानसभा चुनाव का कोई दमखम दिखाई दे रहा है।

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मुनव्वर राना
India News

लखनऊ सीएए प्रदर्शन : मुनव्वर राना की बेटियों पर FIR दर्ज, मशहूर शायर ने भाजपा के नारे को बताया झूठा

21 जनवरी 2020

Enforcement Directorate to auction Nirav Modi’s artworks, handbags and watches
India News

नीलाम होंगी भगोड़े नीरव मोदी की लग्जरी कारें, घड़ियां और पेंटिंग

21 जनवरी 2020

कुमार विश्वास, अरविंंद केजरीवाल
India News

कुमार विश्वास ने कसा तंज, 'केजरीवाल ने किया षड्यंत्रकारी हत्यारों जैसा बर्ताव'

21 जनवरी 2020

G Kishan Reddy
India News

एनपीआर में सूचना का खुलासा करना स्वैच्छिक है, राज्यों को आपत्ति नहीं होनी चाहिए : रेड्डी

21 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT
India News

एक फूल जिसे देखने भारत आते हैं दुनिया भर के लोग

21 जनवरी 2020

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior
India News

किताब के बाद अब तानाजी के वीडियो में छेड़छाड़ कर पीएम मोदी को दिखाया शिवाजी 

21 जनवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

CAA पर गरजे अमित शाह, कहा- बिल पर विपक्ष करे सार्वजनिक रूप से चर्चा

21 जनवरी 2020

RPF DG Arun Kumar
India News

रेलवे ई-टिकटिंग रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, दुबई-पाकिस्तान में टेरर फंडिंग से जुड़े हैं तार

21 जनवरी 2020

सीआरपीएफ
India News

Republic Day 2020 : राजपथ पर देखिए सीआरपीएफ महिला बाइकर्स की प्रैक्टिस का वीडियो

21 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जेजेपी नहीं लड़ेगी दिल्ली चुनाव, दुष्यंत चौटाला ने बताई ये वजह

अकाली दल के बाद अब जननायक जनता पार्टी यानी जेजेपी ने भी दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ने का ऐलान किया है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

21 जनवरी 2020

मुनव्वर राना 1:44

लखनऊ सीएए प्रदर्शन : मुनव्वर राना की बेटियों पर FIR दर्ज, मशहूर शायर ने भाजपा के नारे को बताया झूठा

21 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

किसने खरीदी थी पहली हवाई टिकट और किसने उड़ाया था पहला यात्री विमान?

21 जनवरी 2020

जब पठानी पहनने पर किया तंज, तब पीयूष ने लिखी ये कविता 3:51

जब पठानी पहनने पर किया तंज, तब पीयूष ने लिखी ये कविता...

21 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020 1:44

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: दिल्ली विधानसभा की वो सीट जहां से जीतने वाले बनते है मुख्यमंत्री

21 जनवरी 2020

Related

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार भी नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ लाएगी प्रस्ताव 

21 जनवरी 2020

shaheen bagh caa protest
India News

शाहीन बाग जैसे प्रदर्शनों के आगे नहीं झुकेगी सरकार, विपक्ष फैला रहा है भ्रम

21 जनवरी 2020

गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गृह मंत्रालय: पहली बार मोबाइल एप के जरिए होगी 2021 की जनगणना

21 जनवरी 2020

आईएमएफ की मुख्य अर्थशास्त्री गीता गोपीनाथ
India News

Gita Gopinath: आईएमएफ की रिपोर्ट के बाद चर्चा में आईं गीता गोपीनाथ, जानिए इनके बारे में

21 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : बीटिंग रिट्रीट में नहीं बजेगी 'अबाइड विथ मी' धुन, 'वंदे मातरम' ने ली जगह

21 जनवरी 2020

टीडीपी सांसद जयदेव गल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Andhra Pradesh: आंध्र प्रदेश तीन राजधानियों वाला देश का पहला राज्य, टीडीपी सांसद को मिली जमानत

21 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited