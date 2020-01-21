बांग्लादेशी बताकर प्रशासन ने 200 कच्चे मकानों पर चलाया बुलडोजर, प्रभावित बोले- हम गरीब हैं अवैध नहीं

Md Jahangir Hussain: I am a resident of Tripura. We were not given notice before the demolition. We are not Bangladeshis. We are poor people, we can't afford to rent 'pucca houses' so we stay here. I have all legal documents. https://t.co/8ZQdqG0xdZ pic.twitter.com/jJ5aE4RbjT— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020
दिल्ली में कांग्रेस का हाल उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार जैसा हो गया है। पार्टी को न तो ढंग के प्रत्याशी मिल पाए, न चेहरा और न ही विधानसभा चुनाव का कोई दमखम दिखाई दे रहा है।
21 जनवरी 2020