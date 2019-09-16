नौसेनाध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति को लेकर दायर याचिका को सशस्त्र बल न्यायाधिकरण ने किया खारिज

Armed Forces Tribunal dismisses petition filed by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma challenging the appointment of Admiral Karambir Singh as Navy Chief. Verma had challenged the appointment soon after Singh was designated as Navy Chief. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/d05DXtCWnM— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
16 सितंबर 2019