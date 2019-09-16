शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Armed Forces Tribunal dismisses petition of challenging appointment of Admiral Karambir Singh

नौसेनाध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति को लेकर दायर याचिका को सशस्त्र बल न्यायाधिकरण ने किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 12:27 PM IST
एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Indian Navy
ख़बर सुनें
सशस्त्र बल न्यायाधिकरण ने वाइस एडमिरल बिमल वर्मा द्वारा दायर उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है जिसमें एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह को नौसेनाध्यक्ष के रूप में नियुक्त किए जाने को लेकर चुनौती दी गई थी। करमवीर सिंह को नौसेनाध्यक्ष के रूप में नामित किए जाने के तुरंत बाद बिमल वर्मा ने उनकी नियुक्ति को चुनौती दी थी।
विज्ञापन


 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हिंद महासागर में दिखा चीनी नौसेना का पोत
India News

हिंद महासागर में नजर आया चीनी युद्धपोत, भारतीय नौसेना के पी8आई खोजी विमान ने ली तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2019

हल्का लड़ाकू विमान तेजस
India News

तेजस के नेवल वर्जन की 'अरेस्ट लैंडिंग' सफल, आईएनएस विक्रांत और विक्रमादित्य पर होगा तैनात

13 सितंबर 2019

सबमरीन खंडेरी
India News

भारतीय नौसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत, नौसेना को मिलेगी सटीक हमला करने वाली पनडुब्बी खंडेरी

10 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
India News

तीनों सेनाओं की सामरिक क्षमता बढ़ाने पर 130 अरब डॉलर खर्च करेगी सरकार

10 सितंबर 2019

पी8आई मैरिटाइम पेट्रोल एयरक्राफ्ट
India News

समुद्र में चीन-पाक की हर हरकत पर रहेगी भारत की नजर, 10 अतिरिक्त पी8आई गश्ती विमान खरीदने की तैयारी

5 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर को लेकर तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान जंग पर उतारू, एलओसी पर तैनात किए 2000 सैनिक

5 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
karambir singh armed forces tribunal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kim sharma
Bollywood

9 साल से फिल्मों से दूर हैं ये अभिनेत्री, अब कार छोड़ ऑटो से सफर करती दिखीं

16 सितंबर 2019

war
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड एक्शन डायरेक्टर बोले- 'वॉर' को देख लोग 'मिशन इंपॉसिबल' और 'फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस' भूल जाएंगे

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Emraan Hashmi
Bollywood

घर चलाने के लिए इमरान हाशमी को करना पड़ा ऐसा भी काम, बोले- यहां एक्टर झूठ बोलते हैं

16 सितंबर 2019

फिल्म अभिनेता संजय दत्त
Bollywood

बचपन में संजय दत्त को किडनैप करने की कोशिश, रूपा डाकू ने गोद में उठाकर कहा-कितने दोगे?

16 सितंबर 2019

taapsee pannu
Bollywood

इस वजह से बेहद परेशान हैं तापसी पन्नू, घरवालों को भी करना पड़ रहा है मुश्किलों का सामना

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्पाइस 2000 बम
India News

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई तबाही, वायुसेना को मिला उसका एडवांस वर्जन, जानिए खूबियां

16 सितंबर 2019

Aarav Kumar
Bollywood

बेटे आरव के बर्थडे पर इमोशनल हुए अक्षय कुमार, मां ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं- तुम मेरे मांस का टुकड़ा...

16 सितंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Bollywood

जब प्रियंका चोपड़ा बनी थीं मिस वर्ल्ड तब 8 साल के थे निक जोनस, बर्थडे पर जानिए 10 अनसुनी बातें

16 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद पर ढला दिन, लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीदें बेहद कम

16 सितंबर 2019

Heavy rain
India News

अलर्ट: उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और बिहार समेत देश के 13 राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार (बीच में)
India News

सारदा चिटफंड: सीबीआई ने राजीव कुमार को दो बजे पेश होने के लिए जारी किया समन

सारदा चिटफंड घोटाला मामले की जांच कर रही सीबीआई टीम ने कोलकाता के पूर्व आयुक्त राजीव कुमार को उनके समक्ष पेश होने के लिए समन जारी किया है।

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का निर्णय ले लिया गया है: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

16 सितंबर 2019

gulam nabi azad
India News

धारा 370: आजाद को मिली कश्मीर जाने की इजाजत, सीजेआई ने कहा- मै खुद जाऊंगा श्रीनगर

16 सितंबर 2019

कपिल सिब्बल
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कपिल सिब्बल ने उठाया बीसीसीआई चुनाव का मुद्दा, तुरंत सुनवाई से इनकार

16 सितंबर 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

आंध्रप्रदेश नाव हादसा: 12 की मौत, 21 लोगों की तलाश जारी, सीएम जगन ने किया दौरा

16 सितंबर 2019

jaika neta ji ka
India News

जायका नेताजी काः सांसद सुप्रिया सूले के खाने के डिब्बे के कई सांसद हैं मुरीद

16 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000 बम
India News

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई तबाही, वायुसेना को मिला उसका एडवांस वर्जन, जानिए खूबियां

16 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000
India News

भारतीय वायु सेना को मिले Spice-2000, बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में हुआ था इस्तेमाल

16 सितंबर 2019

केएस ईशवरप्पा
India News

येदियुरप्पा के मंत्री बोले: भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट देते हैं देशभक्त मुस्लिम

16 सितंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना के साथ सीट बंटवारे पर बोले देवेंद्र फडणवीस, जल्द होगा फैसला

16 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय वायु सेना को मिले Spice-2000, बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में हुआ था इस्तेमाल

भारतीय वायु सेना को स्पाइस 2000 बम के एडवांस वर्जन की आपूर्ति मिलनी शुरू हो गई है। इस बम का इस्तेमाल बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक में किया जा चुका है। जानते हैं स्पाइस 2000 की क्या है खासियत।

16 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:29

‘Howdy Modi’ में मोदी-ट्रंप की दिखेगी मंच पर जुगलबंदी

16 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:32

पाकिस्तान में फिर हुआ हिंदुओं पर जुल्म, हिंदू प्रिंसिपल को ईश निंदा के आरोप में पीटा

16 सितंबर 2019

गोदावरी में नाव डूबी 2:05

गोदावरी नदी में 61 यात्रियों से लदी नाव पलटी, 12 की मौत, 23 को बचाया

15 सितंबर 2019

कोटा में बाढ़ 1:44

मासूमों के लिए मसीहा बना राजस्थान का सिपाही, बाढ़ में फंसे कई बच्चों की जान बचाई

15 सितंबर 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

अमेरिका में महारैली: पीएम ने ‘हाउडी मोदी’ पर ट्वीट कर ट्रंप को कहा शुक्रिया

16 सितंबर 2019

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर के हालात पर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की बैठक, डोभाल और आईबी के अधिकारी मौजूद

16 सितंबर 2019

12 दुकानों में आग लग गई
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: सिलीगुड़ी के जंक्शन मार्केट की 12 दुकानों में लगी आग

16 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद पर ढला दिन, लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीदें बेहद कम

16 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात: मानवता की मिसाल, मुस्लिम भाईयों ने 'अंकल' का हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से किया दाह संस्कार

16 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जन्मदिन पर चिदंबरम को बेटे कार्ति की चिट्ठी, कहा- कोई 56 इंच आपको रोक नहीं सकता

16 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited