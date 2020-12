सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस: पीएम मोदी बोले, देश को जवानों की वीरता और निस्वार्थ बलिदान पर गर्व

Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces.



This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation. pic.twitter.com/Fpp5VAxABt