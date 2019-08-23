आंध्र प्रदेश: तिरुपति बस टिकट पर यरूशलम पर्यटन का विज्ञापन, भाजपा ने बताया ईसाई  प्रोपेगैंडा

{"_id":"5d6015c08ebc3e017e52a0ad","slug":"andhra-pradesh-jerusalem-ads-on-tirupati-bus-tickets-bjp-reacts-on-jaganmohan-reddy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0938 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0930\u0942\u0936\u0932\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0908\u0938\u093e\u0908 \u00a0\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0947\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

आंध्र प्रदेश में बस टिकट की पीछे छपे विज्ञापन को लेकर विवाद तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। आंध्र प्रदेश स्टेट रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट कॉर्पोरेशन (एपीआरटीसी) द्वारा जारी की हुई एक बस टिकट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। तिरुपति बस सेवा टिकट पर एक तरफ बस टिकट का किराया लिखा हुआ है, जबकि दूसरी तरफ यरूशलम के तीर्थ स्थल पर्यटन का विज्ञापन दिया गया है। भाजपा ने इस मामले पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी और मुख्यमंत्री पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि जगनमोहन रेड्डी की सरकार ईसाई धर्म को फैलाने का प्रोपेगैंडा फैला रही है। बता दें कि यरूशलम इस्राइल की राजधानी है।



इस मामले में एपीआरटीसी ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि श्रद्धालुओं की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए टिकट वापस ले लिए गए। इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं ताकि ऐसी घटनाएं दोबारा न हों।







आंध्र प्रदेश के मंत्री और वाईएसआरसीपी के नेता वेल्लमपल्ली श्रीनिवास ने तिरुपति बस टिकट पर विज्ञापन मामले में कहा कि टिकटों के पीछे की ओर मुद्रित की जा रही धार्मिक सामग्री की जांच से पता चला है कि पिछली टीडीपी सरकार द्वारा निविदाओं को अंतिम रूप दिया गया था।







इस पूरे मामले की भाजपा ने जगनमोहन रेड्डी सरकार की जमकर आलोचना की है और कहा है कि राज्य की रेड्डी सरकार ईसाई प्रोपगैंडा फैला रही है।



भाजपा आंध्र प्रदेश के सह-प्रभारी सुनील देवधर ने कहा, "तिरुपति बस सेवा टिकट के पीछे जेरूसलम विज्ञापन का मुद्रण धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोगों के लिए अस्वीकार्य है। यदि ईसाइयों के लिए जगन सरकार की यह तुष्टिकरण की नीतियां जारी रहती हैं, तो वह दिन दूर नहीं जब आंध्र प्रदेश के लोग मुख्यमंत्री और उनके परिवार को यरूशलेम भेज देंगे।"







This is Bus Ticket when you travel to Tirupati.



On it's backside,Andhra Govt. Is promoting Christianity & visit to Jerusalem for Christians@ysjagan - why on this route this promotion & why only Christianity? What about other religion places?



Let's raise this till it's removed pic.twitter.com/54iP6OBVbP — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) August 22, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Minister & YSRCP leader Vellampalli Srinivas on Jerusalem Ads On Tirupati Bus Tickets: An inquiry into the religious material being printed on the backside of the tickets showed that the tenders were finalized by the previous TDP government. pic.twitter.com/35TnLRmntH — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

BJP Andhra Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Deodhar:Printing of Jerusalem ad at back of Tirupati Bus Sewa ticket is unacceptable to secular ppl. If this appeasement policies of Jagan Govt for Christians continues, time isn't far when ppl of Andhra will send CM&his family to Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/iShi6gkSnc — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

