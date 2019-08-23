आंध्र प्रदेश: तिरुपति बस टिकट पर यरूशलम पर्यटन का विज्ञापन, भाजपा ने बताया ईसाई  प्रोपेगैंडा

This is Bus Ticket when you travel to Tirupati.— Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) August 22, 2019
On it's backside,Andhra Govt. Is promoting Christianity & visit to Jerusalem for Christians@ysjagan - why on this route this promotion & why only Christianity? What about other religion places?
Let's raise this till it's removed pic.twitter.com/54iP6OBVbP
Andhra Pradesh Minister & YSRCP leader Vellampalli Srinivas on Jerusalem Ads On Tirupati Bus Tickets: An inquiry into the religious material being printed on the backside of the tickets showed that the tenders were finalized by the previous TDP government. pic.twitter.com/35TnLRmntH— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
BJP Andhra Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Deodhar:Printing of Jerusalem ad at back of Tirupati Bus Sewa ticket is unacceptable to secular ppl. If this appeasement policies of Jagan Govt for Christians continues, time isn't far when ppl of Andhra will send CM&his family to Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/iShi6gkSnc— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तत्कालीन यूपीए सरकार के दौरान वित्तमंत्री पी. चिदंबरम कितने पावरफुल थे, इस बात का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि जब वे फॉरेन इन्वेस्टमेंट प्रमोशन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) में अपनी सीमा लांघ रहे थे, तो वह केस आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट समिति के समक्ष था।
23 अगस्त 2019