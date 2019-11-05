आंध्र सरकार ने एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के नाम पर दिए जाने वाले पुरस्कार का बदला नाम

Andhra Pradesh Government redesignates "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards" as "YSR Vidya Puraskars" from 2019 onwards, for distribution on the occasion of National Education Day (birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad), on 11th November. pic.twitter.com/f0SLE7rYm7— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
हैदराबाद में एक महिला तहसीलदार को सोमवार दोपहर उसके कार्यालय में जिंदा जला दिया गया। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि विजया जब अपने अब्दुल्लापुरमेट कार्यालय में अकेले थीं, तभी किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने उन पर पेट्रोल छिड़क कर आग लगा दी।
5 नवंबर 2019