आंध्र सरकार ने एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के नाम पर दिए जाने वाले पुरस्कार का बदला नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 09:57 AM IST
जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
आंध्र प्रदेश की वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी सरकार ने एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम प्रतिभा पुरस्कार का नाम बदलकर वाईएसआर विद्या पुरस्कार कर दिया है। 2019 से राज्य सरकार इसी नाम से पुरस्कार वितरित करेगी। यह पुरस्कार 11 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस (मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की जयंती) के मौके पर दिए जाते हैं।
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
andhra pradesh government apj abdul kalam prize distribution national education day
