Andhra Pradesh : Bodies of 23 year old woman and infant were found roadside in Maddipadu Mandal

आंध्र प्रदेश: सड़क किनारे मिलीं 23 वर्षीय युवती और शिशु की लाशें, पुलिस कर रही जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 11:47 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में मंगलवार को सड़क किनारे एक युवती और शिशु की लाशें मिलने का मामला सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई की खबर के अनुसार पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। एजेंसी ने खबर में बताया है कि आंध्र प्रदेश के प्रकाशम जिले के मद्दीपडु मंडल में सड़क के किनारे एक 23 वर्षीय महिला और एक शिशु की लाशें मिली हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
andhra pradesh woman infant
