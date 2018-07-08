शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan capital Jaipur

जयपुर सहित राजस्थान के कई इलाकों में भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 10:41 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में जयपुर सहित कई शहरों में रविवार सुबह 9.43 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। भूकंप का अहसास होते ही लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल आए। इन झटकों की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.3 मापी गई है। 4-5 मिनट तक आए इन झटकों का केंद्र जयपुर ही था। फिलहाल जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं मिली है।
 

RELATED

earthquake richter scale earthquake center

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

girl refuse marry
Relationship

क्यों कुंवारी रहकर खुश है लड़कियां, नही करना चाहती शादी, ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण

8 जुलाई 2018

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and atif aslam will sung song in namaste england
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में दो पाकिस्तानी सिंगर्स कहेंगे 'नमस्ते इंग्लैंड', आवाज सुन आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

8 जुलाई 2018

after success of tiger zinda hai salman khan will come third Sequel
Bollywood

एक बार फिर परदे पर लौट सकता है 'टाइगर', मेकर्स ने शुरू की सीक्वल की तैयारी

8 जुलाई 2018

belly fat
Home Remedies

पेट की चर्बी से हैं परेशान तो आज ही पीना शुरू करें यह ड्रिंक, रातों रात दिखेगा कमाल

8 जुलाई 2018

bollywood top news this week 1 to 7 july
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच से लेकर 'फन्ने खां' तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की इस हफ्ते की बड़ी खबरें

8 जुलाई 2018

जिमी शेरगिल
Bollywood

सावधान इंडिया के सेट पर जिमी शेरगिल ने की ऐसी हरकत, मेकर्स ने कहा- Get Out

7 जुलाई 2018

exam shimla
Education

UGC NET का देने जा रहे हैं एग्जाम, पेपर से पहले इन 5 बातों को ना करें इग्नोर

7 जुलाई 2018

धड़क
Bollywood

पायरेसी से बचने के लिए मेकर्स ने बदली 'धड़क' की रिलीज डेट, अब इस दिन देख सकेंगे दर्शक

7 जुलाई 2018

sanjay dutt and paresh gehlani
Bollywood

सिर्फ संजय दत्त नहीं, इस बॉलीवुड एक्टर का भी बेस्ट फ्रेंड है 'कमली', सामने आया सबूत

7 जुलाई 2018

tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज के 7 महीने बाद सलमान खान के नाम जुड़ा एक और रिकॉर्ड, जानकर हिल जाएगा बॉलीवुड

7 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

Kathua rape case- Witness said in the court - 'I am not the real father of the deceased'
Chandigarh

कठुआ कांड: गवाह ने कोर्ट में माना- 'मैं मृतका का असली पिता नहीं'

कठुआ कांड में गवाह जो खुद को मृतका का सगा बाप बता रहा था, उसने कोर्ट में मान लिया है कि वह मृतका का असली बाप नहीं हैं।

8 जुलाई 2018

Man Sentenced To Death For Raping 9-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh

देश में कानून बनने के बाद पहला केस: मध्यप्रदेश में रेप के दोषी को 46 दिन में फांसी

8 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

एनएसए अजित डोभाल के बेटे ने जताई चुनाव लड़ने की इच्छा, बोले- भाजपा ने टिकट दिया तो जरूर लड़ूंगा

8 जुलाई 2018

Uttrakhand HC passes new orders to improve road safety, higher penalties also in place
Dehradun

पांच साल से ऊपर के बच्चों के लिए भी हेलमेट जरूरी, हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश

8 जुलाई 2018

rains Thunderstorm Alert by weather department in delhi ncr with 13 other state
Delhi NCR

अगले 3 दिनों में दिल्ली सहित 13 राज्यों में होगी मूसलाधार बारिश, एनडीआरएफ की टीम तैनात

7 जुलाई 2018

पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सेना और पत्थरबाजों के बीच हुई झड़प, फायरिंग में तीन की मौत, कई घायल, इन्टरनेट सेवाओं पर लगी रोक

7 जुलाई 2018

bihar
Bihar

शर्मनाक: बिहार में 10वीं की छात्रा से प्रिंसिपल समेत 18 ने किया गैंगरेप, मामला दर्ज

7 जुलाई 2018

कलानिधि नैथानी
Lucknow

कलानिधि नैथानी होंगे लखनऊ के नए एसएसपी, चार अन्य जिलों के भी कप्तान बदले

7 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पत्नी को किशोर संग इस हालत में देख उड़ गए पति के होश, फिर दोनों ने लगाए ये आरोप

8 जुलाई 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

विदेश से लौटते ही लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुट जाएंगे अखिलेश, ये है पूरा प्लान

7 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हमारे राज में चीजें न अटकती हैं न लटकती हैं, न भटकती है: PM मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में एक दिवसीय यात्रा के दौरान राजस्थान को 2100 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्यों का तोहफा दिया।

8 जुलाई 2018

उदयपुर 3:47

प्रेमी जोड़े को निर्वस्त्र कर गांव में घुमाया, VIDEO बनाते रहे लोग

8 जुलाई 2018

सवाई माधोपुर 3:02

#buraricase बुराड़ी ही नहीं राजस्थान में घटी थी ठीक ऐसी ही घटना

4 जुलाई 2018

NEHRU 3:02

अंबेडकर के बाद जवाहरलाल नेहरु की मूर्ति से खिलवाड़

23 जून 2018

योग 3:24

इन हस्तियों ने दिया पीएम मोदी को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के लिए क्रेडिट

21 जून 2018

Recommended

भूकंप
Chandigarh

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हरियाणा, कई शहरों में डोल गई धरती, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले

6 जुलाई 2018

Earthquake hits in sonipat of haryana
Chandigarh

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हरियाणा, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले

6 जुलाई 2018

Earthquake hits delhi ncr and north india
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके, लोगों में दहशत

1 जुलाई 2018

Earthquake
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में लग हल्के भूकंप के झटके, तीव्रता 3.9 बताया जा रहा

1 जुलाई 2018

earthquake in chamba of 3. magnitude
Shimla

भूकंप से फिर हिला चंबा, रात को 3.0 की तीव्रता से आया झटका

24 जून 2018

भूकंप
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: उत्तरकाशी में भूकंप के झटकों से डोली धरती, दहशत में आए लोग

14 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.