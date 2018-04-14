शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   AmbedkarJayanti: Ruckus between Jignesh Mevani and BJP MP

आंबेडकर जयंती पर जिग्नेश मेवाणी के समर्थकों का हंगामा, बीजेपी MP को माल्यार्पण करने से रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 11:14 AM IST
AmbedkarJayanti: Ruckus between Jignesh Mevani and BJP MP
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में आंबेडकर जयंती के मौके पर विधायक जिग्नेश मेवाणी के समर्थकों ने बीजेपी सांसद को प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने से रोक दिया। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्षों के बीच विवाद बढ़ गया। दरअसल बीजेपी सांसद आंबेडकर जयंती के मौके पर उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने पहुंचे थे।
मेवाणी समर्थकों ने अचानक बीजेपी सांसद और उनके समर्थकों पर हमला बोल दिया और उन्हें माल्यार्पण करने से रोक दिया। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में जमकर विवाद हुआ। हालांकि अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। 

 

 

