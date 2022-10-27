अहमदाबाद से दिल्ली आ रही आकासा एयरलाइंस की फ्लाइट गुरुवार (27 अक्तूबर) को हादसे का शिकार होते-होते बच गई। बताया जा रहा है कि इस विमान से पक्षी टकरा गया था, जिसके बाद इसे आनन-फानन में दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड कराया गया। इसके बाद विमान की जांच की गई, जिसके बाद विमान में डैमेज होने की जानकारी मिली है।

Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi: DGCA pic.twitter.com/9pODQdDJH7