Ajit Pawar,NCP: We are positive to take MNS with us and I personally met Raj Thackeray yesterday to discuss, what we discussed today in our NCP meeting on seat sharing will discuss with Congress and will also inform about MNS and our stand to take MNS on board pic.twitter.com/P5bTwtQZEI— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी की बेटी शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने दिल्ली कांग्रेस मीडिया प्रमुख पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। शर्मिष्ठा ने आज ही ये इस्तीफा दिया दिया है। माना जा रहा है उन्होंने ये इस्तीफा कमेटी में जगह ना मिलने की वजह से दिया है।
14 फरवरी 2019