Home ›   India News ›   Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of petitions filed against him in irrigation scam

सिंचाई घोटाले में अपने खिलाफ दायर याचिकाएं रद्द कराने के लिए अजित पवार ने दाखिल किया शपथपत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 04:00 AM IST
अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री और एनसीपी (राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी) नेता अजित पवार ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की नागपुर बेंच में एक शपथपत्र दाखिल किया है। पवार ने यह शपथपत्र सिंचाई घोटाले में उनके खिलाफ दायर की गई एक याचिका को रद्द कराने के उद्देश्य से दाखिल किया है। 
बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र के एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) अजित पवार को सिंचाई घोटाले में आरोपों से मुक्त कर चुका है। 27 नवंबर को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में जमा किए गए शपथपत्र के मुताबिक विदर्भ सिंचाई विकास निगम (वीआईडीसी) के चेयरमैन अजित पवार को कार्यकारी एजेंसियों के कार्यों के लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता, क्योंकि उनके पास कोई वैधानिक दायित्व नहीं है। 
