सिंचाई घोटाले में अपने खिलाफ दायर याचिकाएं रद्द कराने के लिए अजित पवार ने दाखिल किया शपथपत्र

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of petitions filed against him in the irrigation scam, describing them as,"without merits and filed with mala fide motives". pic.twitter.com/tvp3yaxyHe— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020
विधानसभा चुनावों में लचर प्रदर्शन से सतर्क भाजपा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव बाद पार्टीशासित राज्यों में राजनीतिक सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी। खुद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और पार्टी नेतृत्व चुनाव बाद अपने राज्यों की सरकारों को सख्ती से परखेंगे।
15 जनवरी 2020