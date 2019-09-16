शहर चुनें

Ajay Kumar Singh Appointed as new Press Secretary to President Ram Nath kovind

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के नए प्रेस सचिव बने अजय कुमार सिंह, अशोक मलिक का लेंगे स्थान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 09:20 PM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
सरकार ने अजय कुमार सिंह को सोमवार को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का प्रेस सचिव नियुक्त किया है। वह अशोक मलिक का स्थान लेंगे। मलिक का कार्यकाल जुलाई में समाप्त हो गया था। सिंह की नियुक्ति संविदा के आधार पर फिलहाल एक साल के लिए या फिर अगले आदेश तक के लिए की गई है।
कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग की ओर से जारी आधिकारिक आदेश के मुताबिक, प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली कैबिनेट की नियुक्ति समिति ने राष्ट्रपति के प्रेस सचिव के रूप में सिंह की नियुक्ति को मंजूरी दी है। 
president ram nath kovind press secretary to the president of india ajay kumar singh
