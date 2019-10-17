ओवैसी ने भाजपा को बताया 'ड्रामा कंपनी', कहा- कांग्रेस के कमजोर होने के कारण हुई सफल

A Owaisi, AIMIM: This drama company (BJP) is successful because Congress weakened. It's on the verge of being finished, it doesn't have fighting spirit anymore. Where was it when the law(Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act)by Indira Gandhi was made dirtier&stricter by Modi govt? pic.twitter.com/x3nyuG9KC1— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गुरुवार को देशभर की सुहागिन महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रख रही हैं। लेकिन इस बार करवा चौथ पर लोगों को भाजपा नेता सुषमा स्वराज की वह खूबसूरत तस्वीर नहीं दिखाई देगी, जो ऐसे अवसर पर हमेशा दिख जाती थी।
17 अक्टूबर 2019