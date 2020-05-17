पश्चिम बंगाल और मध्यप्रदेश में हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में 32 प्रवासी मजदूर घायल, चार की मौत

West Bengal: 32 migrants labourers injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district today morning. All injured were taken to Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: A migrant worker and his wife and 2 other people killed after being crushed by a tanker truck in Barwani. All 4 people were returning to Indore from Maharashtra.— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.