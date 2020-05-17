पश्चिम बंगाल और मध्यप्रदेश में हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में 32 प्रवासी मजदूर घायल, चार की मौत

पहली घटना पश्चिम बंगाल की है, जहां जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के धुपगुड़ी के पास रविवार सुबह एक बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बस में सवार 32 प्रवासी मजदूर घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को जलपाईगुड़ी जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया और प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है।

West Bengal: 32 migrants labourers injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district today morning. All injured were taken to Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment