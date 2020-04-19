कर्नाटक: सात किमी पैदल चलती रही गर्भवती महिला, दंत चिकित्सा क्लिनिक में दिया बच्चे को जन्म

Karnataka: A pregnant woman delivered a baby at a dentist's clinic in Bengaluru where she had reached, along with her husband, after walking for around 7 km in hopes of reaching a hospital. The mother & baby (in pic with the dentist) were later sent to hospital after the delivery pic.twitter.com/dO9edQ9EsU— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
