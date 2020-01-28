शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   2002 Gujarat riots Supreme Court grants bail to 14 convicts in Sardarpura village case

गुजरात दंगों के आरोपियों को जमानत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने समाज सेवा करने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 11:57 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
2002 में गुजरात दंगे के मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सदरपुरा गांव के 14 दोषियों को जमानत दे दी है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबडे के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने दोषियों को जमानत दे दी है और उन्हें अपनी जमानत अवधि के दौरान सामाजिक कार्य करने के लिए कहा गया है।   
