गुजरात दंगों के आरोपियों को जमानत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने समाज सेवा करने को कहा

2002 Gujarat riots case: Supreme Court grants bail to 14 convicts in the Sardarpura village case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde grants bail to the convicts & asks them to do social service during the duration of the bail. pic.twitter.com/qN36C30iha— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
निर्भया मामले में मौत की सजा पाने वाले मुकेश कुमार सिंह की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को सुनवाई करेगा। मुकेश ने दया याचिका खारिज होने को चुनौती दी है।
28 जनवरी 2020