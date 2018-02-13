अपना शहर चुनें

शिवरात्रि का प्रसाद खाने के बाद गांव के 1500 लोग हुए बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्य प्रदेश Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 07:54 PM IST
1500 villagers complained of stomach ache & vomiting after consuming prasad of Shivratri
मध्य प्रदेश
मध्य प्रदेश के बड़वानी गांव के करीब 1500 लोगों ने एक साथ पेट दर्द और उल्टी की शिकायत की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह शिकायत उन्हें प्रसाद (खिचड़ी) खाने के बाद हुई है। गांव वालों का कहना है कि वह शिवरात्रि के मौके पर गांव में ही एक आश्रम में गए थे। जहां पर प्रसाद वितरण किया जा रहा था। 




प्रसाद खाने के बाद गांव के कुछ लोगों ने पेट दर्द की शिकायत की। देखते ही देखते कुछ देर में यह शिकायत उन सभी लोगों को हुई जिन्होंने प्रसाद खाया था। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी ऐसे मामले आते रहे हैं जब लोगों को प्रसाद खाने के बाद परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। 
