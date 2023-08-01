महाराष्ट्र में एक भीषण हादसा हो गया। हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना मुंबई के पास ठाणे जिले की है। मौके पर एनडीआरएफ पहुंच गई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज जारी है।

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed… https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/tptIFDfAfb

खाली किया जा रहा है घटनास्थल

पुलिस ने बताया कि एंबुलेंस और रहवासियों की मदद से घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। वहीं, पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए मृतकों के शवों को भी अस्पताल भिजवाया है। जेसीबी और रेस्क्यू टीम ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। घटनास्थल को खाली किया जा रहा है।



छह लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

एनडीआरएफ के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि ठाणे जिले के शाहपुर तहसील में एक पुल के स्लैब पर क्रेन गिर गई थी। एनडीआरएफ की दो टीमें मौके पर पहुंच चुकी हैं। अबतक 14 शवों को बरामद कर लिया गया है। वहीं तीन लोग घायल हैं। आशंका है कि अभी भी छह लोग गर्डर के नीचे फंसे हुए हैं।

