लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
महाराष्ट्र में एक भीषण हादसा हो गया। हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना मुंबई के पास ठाणे जिले की है। मौके पर एनडीआरएफ पहुंच गई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज जारी है।
#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed… https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/tptIFDfAfb
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed