ये मजेदार मीम्स सोशल मीडिया पर मचा रहे धमाल, देख कर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

Tubelights were invented in year— Shantanu Patel (@backbancher149) October 28, 2019
1850
People before 1850 : pic.twitter.com/dewqt2cJZj
Doorbell was invented in 1831— Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019
People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt
First chair was made in 1760— divtweets (@divyamtweets) October 29, 2019
People before 1760: pic.twitter.com/CpEURj0J4o
First indian cricket team was formed in 1721— Bandeya- The Hulk 😎 (@handsomebandeya) October 29, 2019
Indian Team before that- pic.twitter.com/xxrmELXofe
Bulletproof vest was invented in 1893— Rupesh Sardar🇮🇳 (@RupeshSardar11) October 28, 2019
People before 1893:- pic.twitter.com/mde0jaWxM4
Ultrasound was invented in 1956....— Rahul Jain Didn't (@Chilled_Yogi) October 29, 2019
Doctors before that : pic.twitter.com/ffjV4VTIzx
Emoji's were first invented in 1990's— Divya (@Cric_Auditor) October 29, 2019
People before that: pic.twitter.com/R2xDILl8iM
Guns were invented in 1600 AD.— GAUTAM 🇮🇳 (@Only_gautam) October 29, 2019
People before 1600 AD: pic.twitter.com/oQWACCPpOs
Wedding invitation cards were invented in 1642— Tushar (@tushartweets13) October 29, 2019
People before 1642 : pic.twitter.com/T6YgFJvNp8
Wright brothers invented Aeroplane in 1903— Abhilash 🔥 (@abhiemi0344) October 29, 2019
People before that: pic.twitter.com/NB9ypK3Gwi
*first Carrom board were made in 1935*— मारवाड़ी बिल्ली 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) October 28, 2019
People before 1935 : pic.twitter.com/8NlAe98xk9
Superman comes in 1938— 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 27, 2019
Superhero before him and forever... pic.twitter.com/lRmhasxdq2
Development of Kung Fu started during 1911— aniel-ani 🇮🇳 (@ani_royal007) October 27, 2019
People before 1911..!! pic.twitter.com/sZRcULKG68
google maps invented in 2005,— D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 27, 2019
people before 2005: pic.twitter.com/6LPrLYtSwf
हंसना स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होता है। अगर आप सुबह-शाम हंसने की आदत डाल लें तो कोई भी बीमारी, चाहे मानसिक हो या शारीरिक आपके पास भी नहीं आएगी।
30 अक्टूबर 2019