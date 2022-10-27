Haryana: राम रहीम को मिली पैरोल पर बोले मनोहर लाल, कहा- इसमें मेरी कोई भूमिका नहीं

डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह को मिली पैरोल पर हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि मैं इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहना चाहता, इसमें मेरी कोई भूमिका नहीं है। अदालतें कारावास की सजा देती हैं और एक दोषी जेल जाता है। उसके बाद जेल के नियम सभी कैदियों पर लागू होते हैं।

I do not want to say anything, I have no role in this. Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail’s rules apply to all the inmates: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pic.twitter.com/0zYuuulDpr