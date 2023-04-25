Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Water supply crisis deepens in Gorakhpur city

जलापूर्ति का गहराया संकट: सिर्फ ठप्पा गोरखपुर शहर का, सुविधाएं गांव जैसी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 01:33 PM IST
सार

Water supply crisis deepens in Gorakhpur city
water problem - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्तार

 कुछ दिनों के भीतर भले ही शहर की नई सरकार बन जाएगी मगर, 32 गांवों को मिलाकर बने नए 10 वार्ड के लोगों को पानी का संकट अभी लंबे समय तक झेलना पड़ेगा। अभी तक इन वार्डों में पानी की पाइपलाइन ही नहीं बिछ सकी है। ओवरहेड टैंक का भी निर्माण होना बाकी है।



यहां हैंडपंप और टुल्लू पंप ही पानी का एक मात्र साधन है। मगर, भीषण गर्मी की वजह से कई घरों के हैंडपंप और टुल्लू पंप भी दगा दे गए है। इनसे पानी उस रफ्तार से नहीं निकल रहा, जैसा सामान्य दिनों में निकलता है। विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ यह संकट और गहराने वाला है।


विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि जमीन के अंदर का पानी का इतना ज्यादा दोहन हो रहा है कि गर्मी के मौसम में भूगर्भ जलस्तर और नीचे जाएगा। जितनी गहराई (सेकेंड स्टेटा) से वर्तमान में पानी आ रहा है, वह जलस्तर, गर्मी की वजह से तीन से चार मीटर तक नीचे चला जाएगा। ऐसे में जिन इलाकों में अब भी हैंडपंप और अपने मोटर पंप पर लोगों की निर्भरता है, उन इलाके के लोगाें को इस गर्मी के मौसम में पानी के लिए तरसना पड़ सकता है।

निगम के 10 नए वार्डों की समस्या और बढ़ने वाली है, क्योंकि इन वार्डाें में अब तक नगर निगम की ओर से पानी की आपूर्ति की व्यवस्था नहीं की जा सकी है। ये 10 वार्ड वह हैं जिन्हें अभी हाल में नगर निगम में जुड़े 32 गांवों को शामिल करने के बाद बनाया गया है।

 

निगम के अन्य इलाकों के 15 हजार घरों तक भी नहीं पहुंचा पानी

शहर में अब भी 15 हजार से ज्यादा घरों में नगर निगम का जलकल विभाग अब तक पानी नहीं पहुंचा सका है। ऐसे में इन सभी लोगों को पीने के पानी से लेकर सामान्य दिनचर्या के लिए हैंडपंप या फिर सबमर्सिबल पंप पर निर्भरता है। गंदा पानी पीने की मजबूरी के साथ लोगों के जेब पर भी इसका बोझ पड़ता है। अगर टुल्लू पंप ही लगाते हैं तो कम से कम 15 हजार रुपये खर्च करना पड़ता है। इसके बावजूद लोगों को शुद्ध पानी मयस्सर नहीं है, क्योंकि गुणवत्ता के लिहाज से शहर के किसी भी इलाके का पानी पीने लायक नहीं है।

समस्या झेल रहे लोग बोले
राम अवध नगर जंगल सिकरी डीके शुक्ला ने कहा कि भले ही हमारा गांव नगर निगम में जुड़ गया है, लेकिन पानी के लिए हैंडपंप पर ही निर्भरता है। वहीं, जिन लोगों की क्षमता है उन लोगों ने टुल्लू पंप या सबमर्सिबल पंप लगवा रखवा है। अगर नगर निगम की ओर से जलापूर्ति की व्यवस्था कर दी जाती है तो इन सब खर्च से बच सकते हैं।

कठौर कमलेश निषाद ने कहा कि हमारे इलाके की सबसे बड़ी समस्या पानी की है। एक तो हैंडपंप का पानी इस्तेमाल करना पड़ता है, वहीं गर्मी के दिनों में हैंडपंप भी काम नहीं करता है। एक बाल्टी पानी भरने में पसीना छूट जाता है। अगर सप्लाई वाला पानी आ जाता है तो बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

खोराबार सुबा बाजार त्रिवेणी शर्मा ने कहा कि अब तक गांव में पाइप लाइन के जरिए पानी नहीं पहुंचा है। अब तक पंप नहीं लगवा सके हैं। ऐसे में पीने से लेकर दिनचर्या की अन्य जरूरतों के लिए हैंडपंप पर ही निर्भरता है। वहीं, कभी कभी पीने के पानी खरीदना पड़ता है।
 
सिक्टौर करमहिया कन्हैया लाल रावत ने कहा कि पीने का पानी तो खरीद कर पी लेते हैं। प्रति दिन करीब जार पानी का खर्च है। अगर नगर निगम की ओर से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू हो जाती है तो घर में आरओ लगवा लिया जाएगा। प्रतिदिन होने वाले खर्च में कमी आएगी और राहत मिलेगी। हैंडपंप के पानी से दिनचर्या के और काम निपटा लिए जाते हैं।

 

नगर निगम में शामिल हुए हैं ये 32 गांव

सिक्टौर तप्पा हवेली, रानीडीहा, खोराबार उर्फ सूबा बाजार, जंगल सिकरी, भरवलिया बुजुर्ग, कजाकपुर, बड़गो, मनहट, गायघाट बुजुर्ग, पथरा, रानीबाग, सेमरा देवी प्रसाद, गुलरिहा, मुडिला उर्फ मुंडेरा, मिर्जापुर तप्पा खुटहन, करमहा उर्फ कम्हरिया, जंगल तिकोनिया नंबर एक, जंगल बहादुर अली, नुरुद्दीन चक, चकरा सेयम, रामपुर तप्पा हवेली, सेंदुली बेंदुली, कठवतिया उर्फ कठउर, पिपरा तप्पा हवेली, झरवा, हरसेवकपुर नंबर दो, लक्ष्मीपुर तप्पा कस्बा, उमरपुर तप्पा खुटहन, जंगल हकीम नंबर दो और संझाई।

जिस स्टेटा का पानी का होता है इस्तेमाल, वहां जलस्तर तेजी से जाता नीचे
भूगर्भ जल विभाग तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ दिनेश चंद्र जायसवाल ने कहा कि गर्मी के दिनों में पानी का जलस्तर काफी तेजी से नीचे जाता है। भूगर्भ जल के जिस स्टेटा का सबसे ज्यादा इस्तेमाल होता है, उस स्टेटा का पानी काफी तेजी से नीचे जाता है। शहर के कई इलाकों में यह समस्या आती है। रामगढ़ ताल और राप्ती नदी के किनारे के गांव और मोहल्लों में यह समस्या काफी ज्यादा आती है। इसी वजह से भूगर्भ जल विभाग की ओर से समय समय पर भूगर्भ जल के संरक्षण एवं संवर्द्धन के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाता है।

महाप्रबंधक जलकल महेश चंद्र आजाद ने कहा कि नगर निगम के नए वार्डों में जलापूर्ति के लिए नई योजना तैयार की जाएगी। जल्द ही इन वार्डों का सर्वे कराया जाएगा। केंद्र की हरेक घर जल योजना से जो भी घर वंचित रह गए हैं, उन सभी के लिए योजना तैयार कर शासन को भेजी जाएगी। शासन की स्वीकृति के साथ ही इस काम को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने की कोशिश रहेगी।
