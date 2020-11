गोरखपुर सहित यूपी में खुल गए कॉलेज-विश्वविद्यालय, 50 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों के साथ शुरू हुई कक्षाएंं

Gorakhpur: Universities & colleges in Uttar Pradesh reopen from today with 50% attendance of students; visuals from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University.

A student says, "It feels good to be back to the University. We will follow all precautionary measures." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qVCKEw7wNT

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2020