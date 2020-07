कुछ इस अंदाज में 'मेहंदी सेरेमनी' में पहुंची स्वरा भास्कर, आप भी कर सकती हैं ट्राय

We celebrate my mama uniting (finally) with his college sweetheart.. and host her mehendi cum bridal shower at home. Some joy in this pandemic ka mahaul! Welcome to the fam @shefalika_gandhi 😍😍🙏🏽🙏🏽 Credits: @shastriveda @bhoomilogy @amrit_jnu @irabhaskar9 @cudayb @vikaesh5 @shastrivanita @sanakapoor5 My outfit : @raw_mango

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Jul 7, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT