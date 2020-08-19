शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   ayushman khurrana become new fashionista after ranveer singh who follow weird trends

रणवीर सिंह से कुछ कम अतरंगी नहीं आयुष्मान खुराना का फैशन, इन कपड़ों में हो चुके हैं स्पॉट

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 02:50 PM IST
ayushman khurrana
1 of 7
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
वैसे तो बॉलीवुड के ज्यादातर हीरो आम फैशन फॉलो करते हैं। जिसमें जींस, टीशर्ट या फॉर्मल लुक के लिए ब्लेजर शामिल रहता है, जो कि बिल्कुल सिंपल और प्लेन होता है। लेकिन रणवीर कपूर अक्सर ही लीक से हटकर फैशन फॉलो करते दिखते हैं। जिसके लिए उन्हें कई बार ट्रोल भी किया गया है। हालांकि रणवीर के ऊपर इन ट्रोल्स का कुछ खास असर नहीं पड़ता है। वहीं अब एक और सितारा है जो उनके नक्शेकदम पर चलने लगा है। ये हैं आयुष्मान खुराना, जो अक्सर ही ढीले-ढाले और अजीब प्रिंट्स के कप़ड़े पहने दिखते हैं। शायद यहीं वजह थी कि फिल्मफेयर मैगजीन के कवर के लिए रणवीर सिंह के साथ आयुष्मान भी तस्वीर शेयर करते दिखे थे। तो चलिए देंखे ऐसे ही कुछ आयुष्मान की तस्वीरें जिसमें वो अतरंगी फैशन फॉलो करते दिख रहे हैं। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ayushman khurrana ayushmann khurrana style आयुष्मान खुराना

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

tara sutaria
Fashion

अवॉर्ड शो से लेकर रिसेप्शन पार्टी तक स्ट्रैपलेस गाउन में कहर ढाती हैं तारा सुतारिया, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2020

दीपिका इन तस्वीरों में काफी खूबसूरत लगती हैं
Fashion

स्टाइलिश दिखने के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण की इन स्टाइल को करें कॅापी, तस्वीरों में देखें खूबसूरत लुक

19 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
bollywood fashion upgrade your wardrobe with one fabric cotton deepika padukone to alia bhatt try it
Fashion

गर्मियों में ये साधारण सा फैब्रिक दिखाएगा आपको स्टाइलिश, कई तरह से कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

18 अगस्त 2020

erica fernandes
Fashion

एरिका फर्नांडिस का नया लुक हुआ वायरल, व्हाइट कुर्ते और पॉपी पैंट्स में दे रहीं पोज

18 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
janhvi kapoor palak tiwari
Fashion

जब श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी ने पहना था जान्हवी कपूर जैसा लहंगा, देखिए किसका लुक है जबरदस्त

18 अगस्त 2020

मेकअप
Fashion

नकली मेकअप प्रोडक्ट खरीदने से बचना है तो इन पांच तरीके से करें पहचान

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

fashion
Fashion

फुल स्लीव ब्लाउज करें इस फेस्टिव सीजन ट्राई, प्रियंका चोपड़ा-दीपिका पादुकोण तक पहन दिखा चुकी हैं जलवे

18 अगस्त 2020

cosmetics
Beauty tips

कॉस्मेटिक्स खरीदते समय रखें इन बातों का ध्यान नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

18 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Fashion

सोनम कपूर जैसी इतनी बड़ी सेलिब्रेटी भी करती है जूते रिपीट, ये तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

17 अगस्त 2020

निया शर्मा
Fashion

जब निया शर्मा ने पहन लिए करिश्मा कपूर जैसे कपड़े, फैंस को नहीं आया था पसंद

17 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
footwear
Fashion

फुटवियर के साथ स्टाइल और कंफर्ट दोनों साथ चाहिए तो ट्राई करें ये Easy Hacks

17 अगस्त 2020

deepika padukone
Fashion

दीपिका पादुकोण के बदले हुए लुक का राज है आईब्रो, यकीन ना हो तो देख लीजिए ये तस्वीरें

17 अगस्त 2020

kareena kapoor
Fashion

पति सैफ का जन्मदिन मना रहीं करीना कपूर ने पहनी ये कंफर्टेबल ड्रेस, कीमत सुन नहीं होगा यकीन

17 अगस्त 2020

shraddha kapoor
Fashion

स्ट्रीट स्टाइल में परफेक्ट हैं श्रद्धा कपूर, हर लुक में दिखती हैं शानदार

17 अगस्त 2020

necklace
Fashion

नेकलेस पहनने से हो जाती है स्टाइल खराब तो अपनाए ये टिप्स, बिल्कुल हीरोइनों जैसा लगेगा लुक

16 अगस्त 2020

hina khan, surabhi chandna
Fashion

टीवी की एक्ट्रेस हिना खान और सुरभि चंदना ने ड्रेस के मामले में किया एक दूसरे को कॉपी, फैंस भी हो गए हैरान

16 अगस्त 2020

janhvi kapoor
Fashion

एक बार फिर पीले कुर्ते में स्पॉट हुईं जान्हवी कपूर, सजधज कर पहुंची थीं भाई अर्जुन कपूर से मिलने

16 अगस्त 2020

दीपिका कक्कड़
Fashion

दीपिका कक्कड़ ने शेयर की खूबसूरत तस्वीर, ईयररिंग्स ने खींचा फैंस का ध्यान

16 अगस्त 2020

kareena kapoor, kajol, alia bhatt
Beauty tips

बढ़ती उम्र के निशान मिटाना है तो महंगी क्रीम नहीं इस्तेमाल करें ये नेचुरल प्रोडक्ट

16 अगस्त 2020

janhvi kapoor
Fashion

साड़ी के साथ करना है एक्सपेरिमेंट तो ट्राई करें जान्हवी कपूर-कृति सेनन की ये स्टाइल

15 अगस्त 2020

malaika arora
Fashion

सिल्वर लहंगे में मलाइका ने मनाया आजादी का जश्न, तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

15 अगस्त 2020

kareena kapoor
Fashion

प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर के बाद करीना कपूर के चेहरे पर दिखा नूर, इस डिजाइनर के आउटफिट में दिया पोज

15 अगस्त 2020

ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
ayushman khurrana
ayushman khurrana - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited