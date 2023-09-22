असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी साउथ के दिग्गज सितारों की लिस्ट में शामिल हैं। अभिनेता ने हाल ही में, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 45 वर्ष पूरे कर लिए हैं। इस विशेष अवसर पर अभिनेता को उनके बेटे राम चरण के साथ फैंस और कई सेलेब्स ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। राम चरण ने इस स्पेशल दिन पर अपने पिता के लिए एक बहुत ही खास नोट लिखा है और इस विशेष उपलब्धि पर उन्हें बधाई भी दी है। तो चलिए जानते हैं कि अभिनेता ने क्या लिखा है।
Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema!❤️ What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances😍— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 22, 2023
You continue to inspire millions both… pic.twitter.com/PymipPkN7N
