Ram Charan wishes dad Megastar Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry says you are Inspiration

Ram Charan: मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी ने इंडस्ट्री में पूरे किए 45 साल, बेटे राम चरण ने नोट साझा कर पिता को दी बधाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: दीक्षा पाठक Updated Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:42 PM IST
सार

राम चरण ने इस स्पेशल दिन पर अपने पिता के लिए एक बहुत ही खास नोट लिखा है और इस विशेष उपलब्धि पर उन्हें बधाई भी दी है। तो चलिए जानते हैं कि अभिनेता ने क्या लिखा है।

Ram Charan wishes dad Megastar Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry says you are Inspiration
चिरंजीवी और राम चरण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी साउथ के दिग्गज सितारों की लिस्ट में शामिल हैं। अभिनेता ने हाल ही में, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 45 वर्ष पूरे कर लिए हैं। इस विशेष अवसर पर अभिनेता को उनके बेटे राम चरण के साथ फैंस और कई सेलेब्स ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। राम चरण ने इस स्पेशल दिन पर अपने पिता के लिए एक बहुत ही खास नोट लिखा है और इस विशेष उपलब्धि पर उन्हें बधाई भी दी है। तो चलिए जानते हैं कि अभिनेता ने क्या लिखा है।

राम चरण ने पिता को इंडस्ट्री में 45 साल पूरे करने पर दी बधाई
राम चरण ने अपने पिता की बड़ी उपलब्धि पर एक नोट साझा किया और अपने पिता को उनके बाद आने वाले लाखों अभिनेताओं को प्रेरित करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया। राम चरण ने लिखा, सिनेमा में मेगा यात्रा के 45 अद्भुत वर्ष पूरे करने पर हमारे प्रिय मेगास्टार को हार्दिक बधाई। आपकी यह यात्री बेहद खूबसूरत और अविश्वसनीय रही है। 'प्रणाम खरीदु' से शुरुआत करने के बाद आप आगे ही बढ़ते गए और अपने प्रदर्शन से सबके दिलों में अपनी जगह बना ली। यह जगह वक्त के साथ और मजबूत होती जा रही है।

मेगा स्टार को बताया इंस्पिरेशन
राम चरण ने आगे लिखा, आपने ऑन स्क्रीन और ऑफ स्क्रीन अपने अभिनय और व्यवहार से लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित किया है। आप मेरे लिए सबसे बड़े इंस्पिरेशन रहे हैं।  राम चरण ने आगे कहा, अनुशासन, कड़ी मेहनत, समर्पण, अच्छा व्यक्ति और सबसे बढ़कर करुणा के मूल्यों को स्थापित करने के लिए धन्यवाद पिताजी। अभिनेता का यह पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

कई सितारों से दी बधाई
बता दें कि भले ही चिरंजीवी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत पुनाधिरल्लू से की थी, लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सबसे पहले 'प्रणाम खरीदु' रिलीज हुई थी। साल 1978 में अपने डेब्यू के बाद से अभिनेता लगातार ने इंडस्ट्री में अपने अभिनय के दम पर राज किया है। इस खास मौके पर साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज सितारों ने मेगा स्टार को बधाई दी है।
