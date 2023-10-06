Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   KBC 15 contestant Rahul Kumar Interview with Amar Ujala talks about Atul Maheshwari Scholarship & his struggle

Interview: 'अतुल माहेश्वरी स्कॉलरशिप से पहला मोबाइल लिया, उससे पढ़ाई की'; जानें KBC तक पहुंचे राहुल की कहानी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: दीक्षा पाठक Updated Fri, 06 Oct 2023 01:43 PM IST
सार

अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में राहुल ने अपने संघर्ष पर खुलकर बातचीत की। उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी में अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति की अहमियत भी बताई। तो आइए विस्तार से पढ़ते हैं राहुल के संघर्ष की कहानी, उन्हीं की जुबानी...

राहुल कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
इंसान की लगन ही उसे अपने मुकाम पर पहुंचाती है। यह बात 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' सीजन-15 में महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने हॉट सीट पर पहुंचे फिरोजाबाद के राहुल कुमार पर एकदम सटीक बैठती है। राहुल ने कठिन परिश्रम और दृढ़ निश्चय से अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी की। साथ ही, देश की सबसे बड़ी छात्रवृत्तियों में से एक अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति भी हासिल की। अब राहुल को उनकी मेहनत का फल केबीसी 15 के मंच पर मिला है। अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में राहुल ने अपने संघर्ष पर खुलकर बातचीत की। उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी में अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति की अहमियत भी बताई। तो आइए विस्तार से पढ़ते हैं राहुल के संघर्ष की कहानी, उन्हीं की जुबानी...



 

राहुल कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सवाल: केबीसी 15 तक पहुंचने वाले राहुल का अमर उजाला से एक बहुत गहरा नाता है। वह आपको खुद राहुल ही बताएंगे?
जवाब: मेरा अतुल माहेश्वरी स्कॉलरशिप के लिए 2019 में चयन हुआ था। तब से मैं तब अमर उजाला के साथ जुड़ा हुआ हूं।
 

राहुल कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सवाल: आपको यह छात्रवृत्ति कैसे मिली, आप केबीसी के मंच तक कैसे पहुंचे? हमें सफर के बारे में शुरू से बताइए?
जवाब: जब मैं 11वीं कक्षा में था, तब मैंने अतुल माहेश्वरी स्कॉलरशिप के लिए टेस्ट दिया था। इसके बाद मेरा चयन हुआ। छात्रवृत्ति से मैंने पहली बार स्मार्टफोन लिया। मैंने अपनी पढ़ाई उसी से की। स्मार्टफोन से मैं करेंट अफेयर्स को लेकर काफी ज्यादा अपडेट रहता था। जब मैं यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहा था तो मेरे दिल में ख्याल आया कि क्यों न केबीसी के लिए एक बार कोशिश की जाए। मेरे मम्मी-पापा का भी यही सपना था कि मैं केबीसी के मंच पर अपने परिवार और गांव का नाम रोशन करूं।

सवाल: आपने कब यह सोचा कि आपको केबीसी में जाने का मौका मिलेगा या आप कभी अप्लाई करेंगे तो आपको वहां से बुलावा आ जाएगा?
जवाब: यह मैंने बिल्कुल नहीं सोचा था, क्योंकि यह मेरा पहला प्रयास था। मैं केवल 19 साल का हूं, तो मुझे बिल्कुल नहीं लग रहा था कि मेरा इतनी जल्दी चयन हो जाएगा। मैंने ऐसे ही सोचा कि कोशिश कर लेते हैं। क्या जा रहा है? अब नहीं आएगा तो लगभग चार-पांच बार कोशिश करने के बाद आ ही जाएगा। मैं काफी भाग्यशाली था, क्योंकि मुझे लगता है मेरे ऊपर मेरे गांव वालों का आशीर्वाद था। इसलिए मेरा चयन केबीसी के लिए काफी जल्दी हो गया। मेरे छोटे और प्यारे से गांव का नाम है अहीवरनपुर। मैं अपने सभी गांव वालों का धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा।
 

सवाल: जब आप केबीसी के मंच पर पहुंचे और आपने अमिताभ बच्चन को अपने सामने देखा। उस समय क्या अनुभव किया आपने?
जवाब: जब मैं पहली बार मंच पर गया तो सबसे पहले मुझे फास्टर फिंगर फर्स्ट को पार करना था। लगभग चार बार मैं सफल नहीं हो पाया। फिर मुझे लगा कि अब यह अंतिम मौका है तो मैं भगवान से दुआ कर रहा था कि बस एक बार मुझे सफलता दिला दें। मैं अपने गांव से केबीसी के मंच पर तो पहुंच गया था, लेकिन वो चंद मिनटों की दूरी को मैं पार नहीं कर पा रहा था। इस समय मैं काफी भावुक था। मेरी मम्मी ने मुझसे कहा कि प्रयास करो इस बार तुम्हारा जरूर होगा। वह क्षण जब अमिताभ बच्चन सर ने मेरा नाम लिया था। हॉट सीट पर बैठने का समय भी मेरे लिए काफी भावनाओं से भरा हुआ था। मेरी आंखों में आंसू आ गए थे। अमिताभ सर ने मुझे अपने फैमिली मेंबर की तरह ट्रीट किया और उन्होंने मुझे पूरे शो के लिए शुभकामनाएं भी दीं। मेरी जिंदगी में वो हमेशा सबसे प्यारा पल रहेगा।

सवाल: हॉट सीट पर बैठकर आपको कैसा लगा? क्या आप वाकई में बेचैन हो गए थे या घबरा गए थे?
जवाब:  हॉट सीट का वातावरण काफी ठंडा होता है। हमारे अंदर की गर्मी पूरे वातावरण को गर्म कर देती है। मुझे लगता है कि इसकी वजह से उस जगह का नाम हॉट सीट रखा गया है। जब आप अमिताभ सर के सामने बैठे होते हैं तो और उनकी आंखों से आंखें मिलाते हो तो वो पल ऐसा होता है, जिसे देख लगता है कि ये आपकी जिंदगी से कभी नहीं निकले। तुम चाहते हो कि जितना देर हो सके बस बैठे रहो। यह मौका दोबारा नहीं मिलेगा और मैं उसी पल को जितना जी सकता था, उतना मैंने किया और मुझे इस बात की बहुत खुशी है।
 

सवाल: अपनी उस यात्रा के बारे में बताइए कि कैसे आपने केबीसी के मंच पर जाने के लिए आवेदन किया था?
जवाब:  उसमें सबसे पहला चरण होता है कि आपको पंजीकरण करना होता है। 10 से 15 दिन तक रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया चलती है। आपको 10 से 15 दिन तक सवालों के जवाब देने होते हैं। उसके बाद अगर आपका चयन हो जाता है तो ऑडिशन के लिए आपको बुलाया जाएगा।

सवाल: ऑडिशन में भी कई सारे सवाल होते हैं तो क्या उनका भी जवाब देना पड़ता है या फिर बस एग्जाम होता है?
जवाब: ऑडिशन में भी आपका इंटरव्यू होता है और यह एक लंबी प्रक्रिया होती है, लेकिन वह बताना अलाउड नहीं है। इसलिए मैं आपको यह नहीं बता सकता हूं। 

सवाल: आपने अपनी पढ़ाई कहां से की थी?
जवाब: मैंने अपनी 10वीं की पढ़ाई अपने गांव से की थी। मेरे गांव में एक छोटा सा प्राइवेट स्कूल है। इस स्कूल को गांव के कुछ सदस्यों ने खोला था तो वहीं से मैंने पढ़ाई की थी। मैंने अपनी 12वीं की पढ़ाई एटा के श्रीराम लाल भारती कॉलेज से की थी। उसके बाद मैं अपने गांव आ गया था, क्योंकि मैं अपनी ग्रेजुएशन ओपन से कर रहा था। मैं इस साल अपना ग्रेजुएशन पूरा कर चुका हूं। 

सवाल: आपके पापा क्या करते हैं?
जवाब:  मेरे पिताजी खेती करते हैं। हमारा एक छोटा सा और प्यारा सा खेत है। उसी से हमारा गुजारा होता है और हमारी जीविका चलती है।
 

सवाल: आप कितने भाई बहन हैं?
जवाब:  हम तीन भाई बहन है। मैं सबसे बड़ा हूं। मेरा एक छोटा भाई और छोटी बहन है।

सवाल: अपने परिवार और आर्थिक हालात के बारे में  कुछ बताइए।
जवाब: मेरा जो परिवार है वो मिडिल क्लास फैमिली नहीं है। हम लोअर मिडिल क्लास फैमिली से आते हैं। मेरे पिता जी की सालाना आय एक लाख रुपये है। वह भी हमारी खेती पर निर्भर करती है। हम प्रकृति पर निर्भर हैं। पूरी किसानी प्रकृति पर निर्भर करती है। हमारा इनकम स्ट्रक्चर चेंज होता रहता है। हमारा उसी में गुजारा होता रहता है। 

सवाल: 19 साल की उम्र में आपने कितना संघर्ष देखा है?
जवाब: मैं काफी किस्मतवाला हूं, क्योंकि मेरे मम्मी पापा ने मुझे थोड़ा बहुत ही काम करने को दिया। मुझे ज्यादा संघर्ष नहीं करना पड़ा। मेरे गांव वाले मेरा साथ देते हैं और वह लोग भी मुझे प्रेरित भी करते हैं। वह कहते हैं कि तू आगे जाकर पढ़ क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि पढ़ाई एक ऐसा माध्यम है, जिससे तुम अपने जीवन में और जो तुम्हारे आस-पास हैं उनके जीवन में कुछ बदलाव ला सकते हो। उन्हीं सब के प्रोत्साहन से मैं इतने बड़े मंच पर जो अपने ज्ञान के लिए काफी प्रसिद्ध है, इतनी कम उम्र में पहुंचा हूं। 

सवाल: एक फ्लाइट वाला किस्सा आप शो में सुना रहे थे कि गाव वालों ने आपको फ्लाइट के नाम पर खूब डराया था। क्या था वो किस्सा?
जवाब: पहली बार मैं अपने गांव से इतने बड़े शहर जा रहा था वो भी फ्लाइट से, जिसे हमने या तो अपने गांव की छत से देखा था या फिर फिल्मों में। तो यह मेरा पहला अनुभव था। मम्मी-पापा के साथ इतने बड़े शहर में हवाई जहाज से जा रहा था। मेरे गांव वाले तो मुझे समझा रहे थे कि फ्लाइट में कैसे क्या होता है। वे लोग कहते थे कि जब तुम बैठोगे तो तुम्हें ऐसा लगेगा कि तुम कुर्सी से उठ रहे हो। उनकी बातें सुनकर मुझे ऐसा लगा था कि शायद ऐसा ही कुछ होगा और इससे मैं थोड़ा डर गया था, लेकिन वह मेरा अब तक का सबसे अच्छा अनुभव रहा है। मम्मी-पापा के साथ फ्लाइट का सफर मुझे हमेशा याद रहेगा। 
 

सवाल: जब आप टीवी में केबीसी पर आए तो आपके आस-पड़ोस के लोगों और दोस्तों की क्या प्रतिक्रिया थी?
जवाब: मेरे गांव वाले काफी खुश थे। मेरे चाहने वाले, मेरे दोस्त या फिर रिश्तेदार सब खुश थे। उन्हें लगता था कि मैं कुछ बड़ा करूंगा। इतनी जल्दी करूंगा और इतनी कम उम्र में करूंगा, यह किसी ने नहीं सोचा था। मुझे बचपन से ही केबीसी के मंच पर जाना था। जब तक मैं  केबीसी के मंच पर पहुंच नहीं गया, तब तक मैंने किसी को नहीं बताया था। मुझे लग नहीं रहा था कि मेरा होगा तो ऐसे में किसी को बताने को कोई फायदा नहीं था। मुझे लगा बाद में मेरे दोस्त ही मेरा मजाक उड़ाएंगे। तो मैंने किसी को नहीं बताया। जब मेरा हुआ तो मेरे फ्रेंड्स भी आश्चर्यचकित रह गए। मेरे दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों का रिएक्शन देख मुझे काफी खुशी हुई।
 

सवाल: किसी ने कोई फरमाइश की थी कि अमिताभ बच्चन से मिलना तो हमारे लिए ये कहना या ये बात बोल देना?
जवाब: हां, ये अक्सर होता है और काफी लोगों ने फरमाइशें की थीं। कोई मुझे कॉल करके बोल रहा था कि एक बार अमिताभ सर से मेरा नाम बुलवा देना और मेरे दोस्त तो पागल हो गए थे कि कुछ नहीं तो हमारी बस एक कहानी ही बता देना, जिसमें उनका नाम हो। हालांकि, मैं सबकी इच्छा तो पूरी नहीं कर सकता था। मैंने सीधे अमिताभ सर से बोला कि कुछ शब्द मेरे दोस्तों और मेरे गांव वालों के लिए बोल दीजिए तो उन्होंने मेरी बात मान ली। मुझे लगता है कि मेरे सभी गांव वाले, रिश्तेदारों और मेरे दोस्तों के लिए एक खास संदेश अमिताभ सर ने भेजा था।
 

सवाल: अब आने वाले दिनों में आपकी प्लानिंग क्या है और इस वक्त आप क्या कर रहे हैं?
जवाब: मैं अभी यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहा हूं। अब मैं ज्यादा प्रेरणा और विश्वास के साथ इसकी तैयारी कर रहा हूं और जो मैंने बोला था कि मुझे असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट बनना है, उसी दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा हूं। भगवान की दुआ से और सबके आशीर्वाद से एक दिन यह सपना भी पूरा करूंगा।

 

सवाल: अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति सम्मान के बारे में आप क्या कहना चाहेंगे?
जवाब: अतुल माहेश्वरी स्कॉलरशिप का मेरे जीवन में बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है। इसने मेरे अंदर एक आत्म विश्वास उत्पन्न किया। मुझे पता चला कि अगर मैं यहां तक आ सकता हूं तो इसके आगे और भी ऊंचाई पर जा सकता हूं। उसके बाद से मैं कोशिश करता रहा। स्कॉलरशिप से मैंने स्मार्टफोन खरीदा। उससे मेरी पढ़ाई में काफी मदद मिली। उसके बाद मैं सोशल मीडिया से काफी कनेक्ट हुआ था जैसे गूगल, यूट्यूब और अन्य साइट्स से। उसने मेरी पढ़ाई में भी काफी मदद हुई। मैं धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा अतुल माहेश्वरी स्कॉलरशिप को भी, इससे मेरे अंदर एक आत्मविश्वास की भावना बढ़ी, जिससे में उतने बड़े मंच पर पूरे विश्वास के साथ जा पाया। 

सवाल:  आप उन बच्चों के लिए क्या कहना चाहेंगे जो आने वाले दिनों में कुछ बड़ा हासिल करने के सपने देख रहे हैं?
जवाब:  मैं उन बच्चों से यही कहना चाहता हूं कि आपको हमेशा याद रखना चाहिए कि आप जैसे भी हैं, बहुत अच्छे हैं। बस आपको मेहनत करनी है। मैं किसान परिवार से आता हूं, जहां हमें बहुत मेहनत करनी होती है। सुबह से लेकर शाम तक मेरे मम्मी पापा खेतों में काम करते हैं। मैंने उनका संघर्ष देखा है। वही मेहनत मैं अपनी पढ़ाई में करता हूं। यह मुझे काफी आसान भी लगता है, क्योंकि हमें केवल पढ़ना होता है तो यह सबसे आसान काम है, जिसके जरिए आप अपने घर वालों का भविष्य बदल सकते हैं। मैं यही कहूंगा कि आत्म विश्वास बेहद जरूरी है। अगर तुम्हारे अंदर वो है तो आप कुछ भी हासिल कर सकते हैं।
 

Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

