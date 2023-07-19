लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को वेब सीरीज क्रिएटर्स के लिए बड़ी सौगात दी है। अनुराग ठाकुर ने भारतीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव (IFFI) में एक नई श्रेणी 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ वेब सीरीज' अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की है, जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट साझा करते हुए दी है।
Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 18, 2023
India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and… pic.twitter.com/aOBdIwKmHa
