Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   IFFI 2023 Anurag Thakur announces new award category for web series read here in detail

IFFI 2023: वेब सीरीज क्रिएटर्स को अनुराग ठाकुर ने दी बड़ी सौगात, IFFI के लिए की नई कैटेगरी की घोषणा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: साक्षी पांडेय Updated Wed, 19 Jul 2023 12:47 PM IST
सार

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को वेब सीरीज क्रिएटर्स के लिए बड़ी सौगात दी है। अनुराग ठाकुर ने भारतीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव (IFFI) में एक नई श्रेणी 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ वेब सीरीज' अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की है। 

IFFI 2023 Anurag Thakur announces new award category for web series read here in detail
अनुराग ठाकुर, सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
Follow Us

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को वेब सीरीज क्रिएटर्स के लिए बड़ी सौगात दी है। अनुराग ठाकुर ने भारतीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव (IFFI) में एक नई श्रेणी 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ वेब सीरीज' अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की है, जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट साझा करते हुए दी है। 



पोस्ट साझा कर दी जानकारी 
पोस्ट शेयर कर उन्होंने लिखा, “एक असाधारण वेब सीरीज को उसकी कलात्मक योग्यता, कहानी कहने की उत्कृष्टता, तकनीकि कौशल और समग्र प्रभाव के लिए दिए जाने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ वेब सीरीज पुरस्कार @IFFIGoa की घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है। भारत असाधारण प्रतिभा से भरा है। मैं आपको एक उभरते और महत्वाकांक्षी नए भारत की कहानी बताने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करता हूं , जो अरबों सपनों और अरबों अनकही कहानियों के साथ दुनिया का नेतृत्व करने के लिए तैयार है।'' 



अनुराग ठाकुर ने कही यह बात 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह पुरस्कार "ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक मूल वेब सीरीज को दिया जाएगा, जो मूल रूप से भारतीय भाषा में शूट और उपलब्ध है।"
इस अवॉर्ड का उद्देश्य भारत के ओटीटी क्षेत्र में निवेश के अवसरों को प्रोत्साहित करना और बनाना है, जिससे ओटीटी इंडस्ट्री के विकास और नवाचार को बढ़ावा देना है। इस साल से शुरू होने वाले 54वें भारतीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव में यह पुरस्कार हर साल प्रदान किया जाएगा।

यह भी पढ़ें- Kajol: 'तुम्हें तुम्हारी जैसी बेटी मिले...,' जानें काजोल के ऐसा कहने पर कैसा था नीसा देवगन का रिएक्शन 
विज्ञापन

Aamir Ali: 'द ट्रायल' में इंटीमेट सीन देते हुए क्यों झिझक रहे थे आमिर अली, एक्टर ने किया वजह का खुलासा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now