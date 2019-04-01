Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief.— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019
Having strong enemies is a blessing.— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
31 मार्च 2019