US Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles

ग्रैमी पुरस्कार के लिए नामांकित रैपर निप्सी हसल की गोली मारकर हत्या

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 12:42 PM IST
निप्सी हसल
निप्सी हसल
यूएस मनोरंजन जगत से हैरान कर देने वाली खबर सामने आ रही है। ग्रैमी पुरस्कार के लिए नामांकित रैपर निप्सी हसल की रविवार को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। ये घटना उनके क्लोदिंग स्टोर के बाहर ही हुई। वह 33 साल के थे।
यूएस पुलिस के मुताबिक उनकी हत्या ब्रोवार्ड काउंटी में तब की गई जब वह मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने गए हुए थे। वहां मौजूद लोगों के मुताबिक, रैपर के ऊपर कई राउंड फायर किए गए। उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने निप्सी को मृत घोषित कर दिया। 
निप्सी हसल के निधन से दुखी मनोरंजन जगत के कई कलाकारों ने दु:ख वयक्त किया है। बता दें कि कुछ ही घंटे पहले हसल ने ट्वीट किया था कि मजबूत दुश्मन होना एक आशीर्वाद की तरह है।
 

 

nipsey hussle victory lap निप्सी हसल
