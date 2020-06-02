विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान अभिनेता केंड्रिक सैम्पसन को लगी रबड़ की गोलियां, पुलिस ने भी की पिटाई

View this post on Instagram

I cut this together from both of our IG live stream POVs. Keep in mind, I don’t know this man AT ALL. I want to make this really clear. He was targeted because he called out the undercover cops in the LAPD. He said that the people throwing things (water bottles and such) at the police are not protesters, they are undercover cops (agent provocateurs/infiltrators) who are agitators and trying to give justification to the brutality. He said over the bullhorn to turn your camera’s on the people throwing stuff and call them out because they are LAPD!! VERY shortly after, he was tackled and the people around him were viciously brutalized as you can see in this video to ensure no interference even though no one was interfering. Now to be clear, I don’t EVER advocate for turning your camera on a protestor. I am not demonizing or denouncing the tactics we use to dismantle police/slave catching or #DefundPolice. We have to be creative and relentless. I am not demonizing or denouncing the way we get to express our rage, grief, mourning or trauma in this moment. And I’m talking about Black people. Non Black people - especially white folks - know that what you do at these protests directly affects the lives of Black protesters as you scream #BlackLivesMatter BUT apparently in this moment - HE KNEW SOMETHING or he FELT something. And apparently he happened to be right. I have some videos I’m sorting through now. And he was targeted for it. #DefundthePolice #DefendBlackLives #ProsecuteKillerCops