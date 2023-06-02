लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
शुक्रवार के दिन का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार होता है, क्योंकि इस दिन सिनेमाघरों में नई फिल्में रिलीज होती हैं। आज थिएटर्स में जरा हटके जरा बचके रिलीज हुई है। इस फिल्म में सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल लीड रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में दोनों पति पत्नी के रोल में हैं, जो कि तलाक लेने की फिराक में होते हैं। इस रोमांटिक कॉमेडी मूवी को लक्ष्मण उतेकर ने लिखा है और उन्होंने ही डायरेक्शन की कुर्सी भी संभाली है। इसे दिनेश विजान और ज्योति देशपांडे ने मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म का पहला शो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन भी सामने आने लगे हैं। तो चलिए जानते हैं।
4Star ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke watch movie Premium today at Vishal PVRINOX , Rajouri Garden with my Daughter— Vaibhav Jain 🇮🇳 (@VaibhavJain209) June 1, 2023
1st Half movie Start building connection with Audience by #vickykaushal @saraaalikhan95 Humour & in 2nd Half picture is very Emotional Touchy by all Characters pic.twitter.com/wV7ghQ97Vm
The title of the film is exactly how you should treat the film- #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke— Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) June 2, 2023
-The film works, but only ‘Zara Zara’
-Confrontation scene between Vicky,Sara is 👌
-Someone pls teach #SaraAliKhan how to cry on screen
-@vickykaushal09 is good!
-Predictable story,drags a bit pic.twitter.com/M4KoelSRsF
#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke— 𝕂𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕕𝕚 ℕ𝕠 1 ⭐💫👑 (@vinayakdewda) June 2, 2023
Review 4/5
🌟🌟🌟🌟
It's an awesome entertaining film 😎
Vicky kaushal performance is simply superb. Sara is also fine. The plot and the theme are good. Both the halves are equally strong 💪
It has both emotions and aspiring moments. Story is nice 💯💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rhnQhOoXe4
#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke first 20-30 mins are bad. It feels likes they shot a lot of coverage and used everything in edit. Direction x editing & little bit of screenplay suck the life out of scene which had potential on paper. But it improves slightly as time passes. So far so avg— badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) June 2, 2023
