Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   zara hatke zara bachke twitter review know about public reaction on sara ali khan and vicy kaushal film

ZHZB Twitter Review: फुल पैसा वसूल है सारा-विक्की की जोड़ी, 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' देखने के बाद क्या बोली पब्लिक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: निधि पाल Updated Fri, 02 Jun 2023 11:46 AM IST
सार

जरा हटके जरा बचके फिल्म का पहला शो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन भी सामने आने लगे हैं। तो चलिए जानते हैं कि लोगों ने क्या कहा।

zara hatke zara bachke twitter review know about public reaction on sara ali khan and vicy kaushal film
जरा हटके जरा बचके - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

शुक्रवार के दिन का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार होता है, क्योंकि इस दिन सिनेमाघरों में नई फिल्में रिलीज होती हैं। आज थिएटर्स में जरा हटके जरा बचके रिलीज हुई है। इस फिल्म में सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल लीड रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में दोनों पति पत्नी के रोल में हैं, जो कि तलाक लेने की फिराक में होते हैं। इस रोमांटिक कॉमेडी मूवी को लक्ष्मण उतेकर ने लिखा है और उन्होंने ही डायरेक्शन की कुर्सी भी संभाली है। इसे दिनेश विजान और ज्योति देशपांडे ने मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म का पहला शो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन भी सामने आने लगे हैं। तो चलिए जानते हैं।

सारा के ह्यूमर ने दिल जीत लिया
फिल्म देखने के बाद एक शख्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, पहले हाफ ने विक्की कौशल ने ऑडियंस के साथ कनेक्शन बनाया, दूसरे हाफ में सभी किरदारों के इमोशनल सीन्स और सारा अली खान का ह्यूमर ने दिल छू लिया। वहीं दूसरे ने कहा, फिल्म ने 'जरा जरा' ही वर्क किया। सारा और विक्की के सीन लाजवाब हैं। सारा को कोई स्क्रीन पर रोना सिखाओ। विक्की कौशल अच्छे थे। कहानी प्रिडिक्टेबल है और थोड़ा सा खींच दिया है।'



लोगों को पसंद आई विक्की की एक्टिंग
लोगों को इस फिल्म में विक्की कौशल की परफॉर्मेंस पसंद आई है। एक फैन ने लिखा, यह एक बेहतरीन एंटरटेनिंग फिल्म है। विक्की कौशल की परफॉर्मेंस शानदार है, सारा भी अच्छी लगी हैं। फिल्म की कहानी और थीम अच्छा है। फर्स्ट और सेकेण्ड हाफ में फिल्म बेहतरीन है। वहीं एक और शख्स ने इसपर रिएक्शन देते हुए लिखा, पहले 20 से 30 मिनट फिल्म काफी बोरिंग है, बहुत ज्यादा खींचा गया है। 



कैसी है कहानी
फिल्म की कहानी की बात करें तो इसमें इंदौर के रहने वाले एक मिडिल क्लास परिवार को दिखाया गया है, जिसमें एक कपल है सौम्या चावला दुबे और कपिल दुबे। दोनों अपने एक सपने को पूरा करने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं करते हैं? वो सपना कुछ और नहीं बल्कि बाकी मिडिल क्लास फैमिली के सपनों के जैसे ही घर का सपना होता है कि अपना घर हो। इस बीच वो जिंदगी के साथ-साथ परिवार, रिश्ता और घर क्या होता है? इसे समझ पाते हैं। इस फिल्म के डायलॉग्स आपको गुदगुदाते रहते हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed