#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Review 4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 It's an awesome entertaining film 😎 Vicky kaushal performance is simply superb. Sara is also fine. The plot and the theme are good. Both the halves are equally strong 💪 It has both emotions and aspiring moments. Story is nice 💯💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rhnQhOoXe4

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke first 20-30 mins are bad. It feels likes they shot a lot of coverage and used everything in edit. Direction x editing & little bit of screenplay suck the life out of scene which had potential on paper. But it improves slightly as time passes. So far so avg