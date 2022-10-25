लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मंगलवार को सिनेमाघरों में दो फिल्में एकसाथ रिलीज हुई हैं। एक तरफ जहां अक्षय कुमार राम सेतु लेकर आए हैं, तो वहीं अजय देवगन की फिल्म थैंक गॉड भी सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। थैंक गॉड में अजय देवगन, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और रकुल प्रीत सिंह मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। इस फिल्म अजय देवगन भगवान चित्रगुप्त के रोल में नजर आए हैं।
#ThankGod@SidMalhotra is an amazing actor— Laila Singh (@LailaSi90623187) October 25, 2022
This is amazing movie guys you should see this I am not going to miss this I am telling you
#OneWordReview...#ThankGod: Smashed...— Harsh Patel (@PatelHa96233529) October 25, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ 4.5/5
Drama and Comedy with powerful massage… #ThankGod is a complete package of Entertainment 👏🤩…
It's delivered very very wonderful diwali gift for audience with Non-stop entertainment 🤩🤩.. #ThankGodReview pic.twitter.com/z8Po9b8tXN
#ThankGod Is Worth Watching movie with a good message and emotional end .#SidharthMalhotra Done So Well In His Emotions expression .#AjayDevgan - Rocking #RakulPreetSingh - As Usual Good acting done by her.— ABHINAV AARYA (@Itz_Aarya_Abhi) October 25, 2022
My Ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Watched #Thankgod rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ThankGodreview #AjayDevgn theatre housefull hain🔥#RakulPreet ❤️❤️#SiddharthMalhotra Good acting— Mohammad aftab alam 🇮🇳 (@FilmCriticc) October 25, 2022
It's full family entertaining
Poore pariwar ke saath log aa rahe hain
Bumper opening on the way 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Housefull Housefull 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ApqqpEa6e
