बता दें कि दर्शकों को ये फिल्म पसंद आई है। एक यूजर ने लिखा है- त्योहार के इस सीजन के लिए परफेक्ट फैमिली फिल्म है। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा है- शानदार फिल्म है, इसे मिस न करें। वहीं दर्शकों को इस फिल्म में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और रकुल प्रीत की एक्टिंग भी पसंद आ रही है। लोगों को अजय देवगन के डायलॉग्स भी बेहद पसंद आ रहे हैं। एक दर्शक ने लिखा कि अजय देवगन की एंट्री फिल्म में 20 मिनट बाद होती है पर वो पूरे टाइम छाए रहते हैं।

#ThankGod@SidMalhotra is an amazing actor

This is amazing movie guys you should see this I am not going to miss this I am telling you — Laila Singh (@LailaSi90623187) October 25, 2022

#OneWordReview...#ThankGod: Smashed...

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ 4.5/5

Drama and Comedy with powerful massage… #ThankGod is a complete package of Entertainment 👏🤩…

It's delivered very very wonderful diwali gift for audience with Non-stop entertainment 🤩🤩.. #ThankGodReview pic.twitter.com/z8Po9b8tXN — Harsh Patel (@PatelHa96233529) October 25, 2022

#ThankGod Is Worth Watching movie with a good message and emotional end .#SidharthMalhotra Done So Well In His Emotions expression .#AjayDevgan - Rocking #RakulPreetSingh - As Usual Good acting done by her.

My Ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐ . — ABHINAV AARYA (@Itz_Aarya_Abhi) October 25, 2022