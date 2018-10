@sonamkapoor : I hope to live my best life with you always my love.. and to being the most progressive, compassionate and gentle man I know. Happy KC and thank you for bullying me into not keeping it in the most hilarious way possible. @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@fc_sonam) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT