वैलेंटाइन्स डे पर सलमान और सनी ने लॉन्च किए 2 नए चेहरे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 06:15 PM IST
bollywood
bollywood
इस वैलेंटाइन बॉलीवुड के दो दिग्गज अभिनेताओं ने नए चेहरों को लॉन्च किया है। सलमान ने अपने होम प्रोडक्शन की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'नोटबुक' के एक्टर जहीर इकबाल और प्रनूतन बहल का पोस्टर अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से रिलीज किया।
ट्वीट करते हुए सलमान ने लिखा- ''क्या बिना मिले किसी को प्यार हो सकता है? जल्द आ रही इस' फिल्म का ट्रेलर 17 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा। फिल्म को 29 मार्च को रिलीज किया जाएगा।

इस साल सनी देओल अपने बेटे करण को लॉन्च कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर 'पल पल दिल के पास' फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक शेयर करते हुए सनी ने लिखा-  'जादुई लम्हों से भरी एक एवेंचरस लव स्टोरी देखने को हो जाएं तैयार। ये हर किसी के दिल को छू लेगी। यह फिल्म 19 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी।  




देओल परिवार के लिए यह बेहद ख़ास और इमोशनल मौका है। बॉबी देओल के बाद सीधे करण का डेब्यू हो रहा है।  इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस हैं सहर बाम्बा और प्रोड्यूसर धर्मेंद्र हैं। 

salman khan sunny deol karan deol pal pal dil ke paas movie notebook pranutan bahl सलमान खान सनी दओल करण देओल पल पल दिल के पास नोटबुक फिल्म
