शंघाई फिल्मोत्सव में दिखाई जाएगी रानी मुखर्जी की 'हिचकी'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाल Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 09:13 AM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रानी मुखर्जी की आगामी फिल्म 'हिचकी' को चीन में होने जा रहे शंघाई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव में दिखाया जाएगा। बता दें फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग 16 जून को महोत्सव के शुरुआती दिन में ही की जाएगी। 
बॉलीवुड फिल्म निर्देशक सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि यह मेरे लिए सम्मान का बड़ा मौका है। मल्होत्रा ने कहा, मैं पूरी तरह से शंघाई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्मोत्सव में बेल्ट और रोड फिल्म वीक में 'हिचकी' पेश करने की उम्मीद कर रहा हूं। यह बड़ा सम्मान और एक शानदार अवसर है और मैं अपनी फिल्म के इसमें शामिल होने के लिए बहुत आभारी हूं।





'हिचकी' टॉरेट सिंड्रोम से निपटने वाले एक निर्धारित शिक्षक पर केंद्रित है। यह फिल्म 16 जून को महोत्सव के पहले दिन पेश की जाएगी। फिल्म दिखाए जाने के बाद मल्होत्रा दर्शकों से बातचीत करेंगे।

 
