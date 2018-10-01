शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   raj kapoor wife krishna raj kapoor passed away at 87

राज कपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का निधन, 87 की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 09:21 AM IST
krishna raj kapoor
krishna raj kapoor
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड के शोमैन कहे जाने वाले एक्टर राज कपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का आज सुबह 4 बजे निधन हो गया। कृष्णा राज कपूर 87 साल की थीं। जानकारी के मुताबिक, वो पिछले काफी समय से बीमार चल रही थीं। जिसके चलते उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इस खबर के बाद बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है। बता दें कि राज कपूर ने साल 1946 में कृष्णा राज कपूर से शादी की थी। उनके तीन बेटे ऋषि कपूर, रणधीर कपूर, राजीव कपूर और दो बेटियां रितु नंदा, रीमा कपूर हैं। 
निधन की खबर सुनकर एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि, 'कपूर परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदना है। एक युग का अंत हुआ। भगवान आपको हिम्मत दे और आत्मा को शांति दे।'

मशहूर लेखकर सुहेल सेठ ने लिखा कि 'कृष्णा राज कपूर की निधन की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। कपूर खानदान को संभालने वाली एक महिला और एक अद्भुत इंसान।'


 

raj kapoor krishna raj kapoor krishna raj kapoor death राज कपूर कृष्णा राज कपूर
