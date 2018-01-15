बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c4ed74f1c1b6e268b471a","slug":"padman-akshay-kumar-pledges-to-arrange-for-menstrual-kits-on-his-sets-along-with-first-aid-kits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f '\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0921' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 '\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u091f'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आखिर ऐसा क्या हो गया कि 'पैडमैन' को सेट पर मंगानी पड़ी 'फर्स्ट एड' के साथ 'पीरियड्स किट'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 01:32 PM IST
'पैडमैन' नाम से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले अक्षय कुमार अपने एक बयान के बाद एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में बने हुए हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने कहा कि उनके सेट पर फर्स्ट एड के साथ मेन्स्ट्रल किट भी हमेशा मौजूद होनी चाहिए।
