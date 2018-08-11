शहर चुनें

गणपति के सामने जूते और छोटे कपड़े पहन खड़ी हुईं हिना खान, धर्म के नाम पर हो रही आलोचना

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 11 Aug 2018 02:30 PM IST
हिना खान
हिना खान
हिना खान जबसे बिग बॉस से बाहर आई हैं तबसे किसी ना किसी विवाद में घिरी रहती हैं । कभी अपनी तस्वीरों को लेकर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जाता है  तो कभी अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी को लेकर सुर्खियों में आ जाती हैं । एक बार फिर हिना खान चर्चा में हैं । 
दरअसल, हिना खान की उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी के साथ एक फोटो सामने आई है जिसमें वे गणपति की मूर्ति के पास खड़े हैं । लेकिन दोनों ने बिना जूते उतारे ही फोटो क्लिक करवा ली और अब वो वायरल हो रही है । साथ ही लोग उन्हें ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं ।





 
hina khan kasauti zindagi kay 2

