I must be the Luckiest Girl coz I have You all.. Love you all to the moon and back!! #Blessed ♥️😇 And . #Sorry He-Man 🙈 Ek choti si cheez ki wajah se you had to hear so much from everywhere and still you took it all soo well.. #Respect 🙌🏼 Love you ♥️🙏🏼 . P.S. I Love My #NeHearts too for always supporting ♥️🤗 . - #NehaKakkar

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:05am PDT