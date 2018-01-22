Download App
एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 Jan 2018
praful bhalerao
मराठी टीवी सीरियल 'कुंकु' से अपनी पहचान बनाने वाले बाल कलाकार प्रफुल्ल भालेराव का एक दुर्घटना में निधन हो गया। उनका शव मुंबई के मलाड रेलवे स्टेशन पर सोमवार सुबह 4 बजे मिला। प्रफुल्ल भालेरवा के शव को जीआरपी ने अपने कब्जे में लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

दर्शकों के लिए भी यह किसी झटके से कम नहीं हैं। प्रफुल्ल 'महाराष्ट्र टीवी' पर आने वाले शो से मशहूर हुए। 'जी मराठी' पर आने वाले शो 'कुंकु' में गन्या के किरदार ने उन्हें घर-घर में पहचान दिला दी।

इसके अलावा प्रफुल्ल ने मराठी फिल्म 'बारायण' में भी नजर आए थे। साथ ही वह 'नकुशी', 'ज्योतिबा फुले' जैसे कई सीरियलों में भी काम किया था।
praful bhalerao kunku

Bollywood

22 जनवरी 2018

इस सिंगर/डांसर की वजह से नहीं हो पा रही सपना चौधरी की भोजपुरी में एंट्री

हरियाणा की फेमस डांसर सपना चौधरी को बॉलीवुड फिल्म का ऑफर तो मिल गया लेकिन भोजपुरी म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में उनके लिए एंट्री करना अब भी मुमकिन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

22 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

Mandira bedi new hot photoshoot going viral 1:58

'कहर' अंदाज में दिखाई दीं मंदिरा बेदी, बिकिनी में कराया हॉट फोटोशूट

22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film dhadak hit the theatres on July 20 1:44

इस मराठी फिल्म का रीमेक लेकर आ रहे हैं करण जौहर, पोस्टर जारी

22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

'पद्मावत' के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

