किशोर कुमार की पहली पत्नी रूमा गुहा के बारे में जानिए रोचक बातें, सत्यजीत रे के साथ था खास रिश्ता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 04:39 PM IST
ruma guha thakurta
1 of 5
ruma guha thakurta - फोटो : Twitter
मशहूर सिंगर-एक्टर किशोर कुमार की पहली पत्नी और सिंगर-डांसर-एक्ट्रेस रुमा गुहा ठाकुरता का कलकत्ता में सोमवार को 84 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक वे कोलकाता स्थित अपने घर बालीगंगे प्लेस में रह रही थीं। उनका अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार शाम को ही कोलकाता में किया जाएगा। रूमा अपने आप में बहुत बड़ी हस्ती थीं।
kishore kumar ruma guha ruma guha thakurta
ruma guha thakurta
ruma guha thakurta - फोटो : Twitter
ruma guha
ruma guha - फोटो : social media
ruma guha thakurta kishore kumar
ruma guha thakurta kishore kumar - फोटो : Twitter
Ruma Guha
Ruma Guha - फोटो : Twitter
ruma guha
ruma guha - फोटो : social media
