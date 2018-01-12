Download App
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Karni Sena protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film Padmavat

'पद्मावत विवाद': करणी सेना ने CBFC ऑफिस का किया घेराव, कहा- 'नाम बदलना काफी नहीं, बैन लगे'

भावना शर्मा, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 11:33 AM IST
Karni Sena protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film Padmavat
दीपिका पादुकोण
हाल ही में फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का नाम बदलकर 'पद्मावत' कर दिया गया। मेकर्स ने करणी सेना के विरोध के चलते नाम बदलने का फैसला लिया। लेकिन करणी सेना इससे संतुष्ट नहीं है। शुक्रवार सुबह सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुंबई में सेंसर बोर्ड ऑफिस का घेराव किया।

कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि सिर्फ नाम बदलना काफी नहीं है। फिल्म पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगे। CBFC ऑफिस के बाहर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम हैं। फिलहाल किसी को कोई नुकसान पहुंचने की सूचना नहीं है। पुलिस ने कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में ले लिया है। बता दें कि यह फिल्म राजस्‍थान और मध्यप्रदेश में बैन कर दी गई है। 

ये सारा विवाद रानी पद्मावती और अलाउद्दीन खिलजी के प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर है। करणी सेना का आरोप है कि फिल्म में मेकर्स ने पद्मावती और अलाउद्दीन खिलजी की लव स्टोरी दिखाई है। जो कि गलत है। भंसाली इतिहास को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश कर रहे हैं। 
 


वहीं सेंसर बोर्ड ने पांच बदलाव के साथ फिल्म को रिलीज करने के लिए पास कर दिया है। इसी वजह से करणी सेना के कार्यकर्ता नाराज हैं। वे फिल्म पर पूरी तरह से बैन चाहते हैं। जबकि भंसाली ने फिल्म 25 जनवरी को रिलीज करने का फैसला कर लिया है।
padmaavat padmavati karni sena sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone ranvir singh
