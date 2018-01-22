Download App
करणी सेना 'पद्मावत' देखने के लिए हुई तैयार, लेकिन रख दी ये बड़ी शर्त

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 08:14 PM IST
karni sena is ready to watch padmaavat before release
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार करणी सेना ने फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को लेकर संजय लीला भंसाली के उस प्रस्ताव को मान लिया है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि करणी सेना पहले 'पद्मावत' देखे, उसके बाद ही कोई फैसला ले। लेकिन आपको बता दें कि उन लोगों ने इसे लेकर एक बड़ी शर्त भी रख दी है। करणी सेना ने कहा कि ये फिल्म जब तक वह लोग नहीं देखेंगे तब तक न तो इसे देखने देंगे और न ही रिलीज होने देंगे। 

पढ़ेंः 'पद्मावत' विरोध के बीच पहली बार रणवीर सिंह ने खेला दांव, खिलजी का ये रूप खत्‍म कर सकता है विवाद
padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali karni sena bollywood

