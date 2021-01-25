विज्ञापन
कंगना पर देशद्रोह का मामला: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने 15 फरवरी तक टाली सुनवाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 04:34 PM IST
कंगना रणौत
1 of 5
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : twitter.com/KanganaTeam
बेबाक बयानों के मशहूर बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत के लिए एक राहत भरी खबर आई है। देशद्रोह के मामले में आरोपी अभिनेत्री पर सोमवार को सुनवाई टल गई। बाम्बे हाई कोर्ट अब इस मामले की सुनवाई 15 फरवरी को करेगा। बीते साल एक बयान को लेकर कंगना के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया गया था।
X