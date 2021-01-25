कंगना पर देशद्रोह का मामला: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने 15 फरवरी तक टाली सुनवाई

{"_id":"600ea5b2015f6f7ad656d549","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sedition-case-bombay-high-court-posts-the-matter-for-hearing-on-15th-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092c\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 15 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u091f\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत
- फोटो : twitter.com/KanganaTeam
{"_id":"600ea5b2015f6f7ad656d549","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sedition-case-bombay-high-court-posts-the-matter-for-hearing-on-15th-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092c\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 15 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u091f\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत
- फोटो : instagram/kanganaranaut