शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Jacqueline Fernandez could not match up to Salman Khan’s steps in Race 3 song Heeriye

सलमान खान के डांस स्टेप को मैच नहीं कर पा रही थीं जैकलीन, देखें बार-बार कैसे दे रही थीं रीटेक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 09:17 AM IST
रेस-3
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड के चुलबुल पांडे उर्फ सलमान खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'रेस-3' का इंतजार दर्शकों को बेसब्री से है। फिल्म ईद के मौके पर 15 जून को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। इस बीच इस फिल्म का एक मेकिंग वीडियो सामने आया है जो इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan race-3 jacqueline fernandez

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

race 3
Bollywood

'रेस 3' ट्रेलर हिट होते ही बॉबी ने सलमान खान के सामने रखी एक और डिमांड, अब करेंगे ये काम

21 मई 2018

Elli Avram bold photo shoot has been viral

PHOTOS: ब्लैक बिकिनी में इतनी हॉट लगींं कपिल शर्मा की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी, फैंस ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

21 मई 2018

अदिति गोवित्रिकर
Bollywood

B'day Spl: मिसेज वर्ल्ड बनकर चर्चा में आई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, 42 की उम्र में भी ढा रहीं कयामत

21 मई 2018

आदित्य चोपड़ा और रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 2 साल तक रानी मुखर्जी के साथ लिव इन में था ये फिल्म मेकर, शादी के लिए छोड़ दिया था घर

21 मई 2018

sridevi
Bollywood

28 साल पहले श्रीदेवी ने मिथुन को किस करने से कर दिया था मना, निर्देशक पर लगाया था ये आरोप

21 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

mohanlal
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस साउथ सुपरस्टार की 25 साल बाद रिलीज हुई थी पहली फिल्म, अमिताभ भी हैं इनके फैन

21 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं आलिया भट्ट, 'स्ट्रगलर का कुछ लोग उठाते हैं फायदा'

21 मई 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी के साथ होटल के एक ही कमरे में रहते थे संजय दत्त, पत्नी ने रंगे हाथों पकड़ा और फिर..

20 मई 2018

राधिका कुमारस्वामी
Bollywood

बला की खूबसूरत हैं जेडीएस नेता की 27 साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस पत्नी, 14 की उम्र में ही कर ली थी पहली शादी

21 मई 2018

kimi katkar
Bollywood

अब ऐसी दिखती हैं गुजरे जमाने की ये 10 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, आखिरी वाली को पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

20 मई 2018

Soha Ali Khan
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 8 मोस्ट पॉपुलर बड़े घरानों के दामाद, 4 नंबर वाले पर यकीन करना होगा मुश्किल

20 मई 2018

Happy Birthday Jr NTR all unknown facts about his life
Bollywood

मुश्किल में पड़ गई थी साउथ के इस सुपरस्टार की शादी, जूही चावला की बहन से करते थे बेपनाह मोहब्बत

21 मई 2018

PRAKASH RAJ
Bollywood

कर्नाटक में BJP सरकार गिरते ही फिर पीएम पर तल्ख हुए प्रकाश राज, बोले- 'भूल जाइए 56 इंच'

21 मई 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP का दावा- 'श्रीदेवी की मौत दुर्घटनावश नहीं सोची समझी हत्या, ये हैं 5 सबूत'

18 मई 2018

तैमूर
Bollywood

पहली बार तैमूर में दिखाई दी करीना कपूर की झलक, नए लुक में ढा रहे कयामत

20 मई 2018

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

'स्क्रिप्ट की आड़ में डायरेक्टर ने मुझसे वो सब कराया जो अब कभी नहीं करूंगी...'

19 मई 2018

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

IPL से बाहर होते ही विराट कोहली ने अनुष्का को सौंपी कप्तानी, सबूत है यह वीडियो

21 मई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

सच्ची घटनाओं पर बनी हैं बॉलीवुड की ये 10 जबरदस्त फिल्में, 9वें नंबर वाली जरूर देखी होगी आपने

20 मई 2018

bobby darling
Bollywood

बॉबी डार्लिंग के साथ ऐसी हरकतें करता था उनका पति, पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो सच्चाई आई सामनेे

19 मई 2018

Ranbir and Alia
Bollywood

कई बार खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार करते पकड़े गए आलिया और रणबीर कपूर, ये 5 तस्वीरें दे रही हैं पक्का सबूत

19 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने पूछा- 'हिंदी में सवाल पूछते शर्म नहीं आती', पत्रकार ने दिया ऐसा जवाब बोलती कर दी बंद

18 मई 2018

रेस-3
रेस-3
race-3
race-3
race-3

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.