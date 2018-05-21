बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b023cdb4f1c1be5408b6c86","slug":"jacqueline-fernandez-could-not-match-up-to-salman-khan-s-steps-in-race-3-song-heeriye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान के डांस स्टेप को मैच नहीं कर पा रही थीं जैकलीन, देखें बार-बार कैसे दे रही थीं रीटेक
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 09:17 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के चुलबुल पांडे उर्फ सलमान खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'रेस-3' का इंतजार दर्शकों को बेसब्री से है। फिल्म ईद के मौके पर 15 जून को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। इस बीच इस फिल्म का एक मेकिंग वीडियो सामने आया है जो इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
